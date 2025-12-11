Maha: Marathwada Land Issue Resolved Around 70,000 Families Get Freehold Rights

MENAFN - IANS) Nagpur, Dec 11 (IANS) Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday said in the state assembly that around 70,000 families across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and other districts in Marathwada, and the Rajura region of Chandrapur received significant relief as the long-standing issue of 'Madat Mash' Inam lands, which hung over thousands of families in Marathwada, has finally been resolved.

“Residential houses built on these lands will now be regularised without requiring any premium (Nazrana). The 'Hyderabad Abolition of Inams and Cash Grants (Amendment) Bill, 2025', which grants Class-1 ownership rights to the residents free of cost, was passed unanimously in the Legislative Assembly,” said the minister.

Minister Bawankule, while introducing the bill, explained that under the 1954 Act, these lands were classified as Occupancy Class-2 (New and Inalienable Tenure). This classification restricted access to bank loans and prohibited transfer or sale.

Previously, regularisation required payment of 50 per cent or 5 per cent of the prevailing market value, which discouraged citizens from coming forward.

“The newly passed bill stipulates that if a person has used the land for residential purposes without prior permission from the Collector, and can submit a registered sale deed or document, the land will be regularised without charging any premium. Furthermore, the concerned landholder will be granted 'Occupancy Class-1' status, giving them full ownership rights,” said Minister Bawankule.

During the debate, NCP (Sharad Pawar Group) legislator and former minister Jayant Patil raised a doubt and asked the minister,“Is this bill intended only for a handful of people or developers? Is this an attempt to protect those who have grabbed and sold 'Deosthan' (temple) lands?”

He demanded that it should be clarified that this bill does not apply to Deosthan lands. Similar apprehension was raised by the Congress Legislative Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar in his submission.

In response, the Minister clarified that the bill has no connection with Deosthan lands. It is strictly limited to 'Madat Mash' Inams, covering 97 groups in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 10 in Jalna, as well as groups in Parbhani, Nanded, Hingoli, Latur, Dharashiv, and Rajura in Chandrapur.

Shiv Sena-UBT Bhaskar Jadhav raised the issue of fishermen's lands in the Konkan region, stating, "Fishermen have been residing there for generations, but the land is not in their name. They should also be given justice similar to the Hyderabad Inams."

The BJP legislator Manisha Chaudhari brought up the issue of demarcation of Koliwadas and Gaothans in Mumbai.

The Revenue Minister assured that positive steps would be taken to grant 'Gaothan' status to constructions in Konkan and to resolve the issues in Mumbai.