Imaging Biomarkers Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034

Straits Research released its highly anticipated report, “Global Imaging Biomarkers Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 14.15 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to grow to USD 40.13 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 12.32% from 2026-2034.

Market Dynamics

The imaging biomarkers market is driven by the growing incorporation of advanced imaging analytics and artificial intelligence into clinical and research workflows, enabling the extraction of quantifiable biological information from medical images for earlier disease detection and personalized treatment planning. However, the market faces restraints due to the high cost of imaging equipment, radiopharmaceuticals, and data standardization, which limits accessibility across low-resource healthcare settings and complicate multi-center study harmonization. Despite these challenges, the market presents a strong opportunity through the expanding application of imaging biomarkers in precision medicine and drug development, where their ability to provide non-invasive, real-time assessment of therapeutic response is increasingly being leveraged to streamline clinical trials and accelerate regulatory approvals for novel targeted therapies.

Market Highlights



Type: Based on the Type, the molecular/nuclear biomarkers segment held the largest market share of 36.63% in 2025.

Technology: Based on Technology, the computed tomography (CT) segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 32.34%.

Application: Based on Application, the diagnostics segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 37.38% in 2025.

End User: Based on end user, the hospitals segment dominated the market in 2025 with a revenue share of 41.27%. Regional Insights: North America dominated the market with more than 43% of market share in 2025, driven by the widespread adoption of quantitative imaging techniques and strong investment in biomarker validation initiatives by academic research centers and pharmaceutical companies.

Competitive Players

Alamar Biosciences, Inc.IXICO plcQuibimSiemens Healthineers AGGE HealthCareKoninklijke Philips NVCANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATIONFUJIFILM Holdings CorporationBrukerAGFA HealthCareHologic, Inc.Revvity Inc.ClarioMerck KGaAThermo Fisher Scientific Inc.Median TechnologiesBio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.Abcam LimitedQIAGENShenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.Shimadzu CorporationKonica Minolta, Inc.Others Recent Developments

June 2025: IXICO plc, based in the UK, collaborated with Fujirebio Diagnostics to secure FDA clearance for the Lumipulse G pTau 217/β-Amyloid 1-42 Plasma Ratio test, the first blood-based diagnostic biomarker for Alzheimer's disease. Utilizing IXICO's AI-powered imaging analytics platform, the validation incorporated data from the Bio-Hermes-001 study conducted with the Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation.

Segmentation

By Type (2026-2034)Anatomical biomarkersFunctional biomarkersMolecular/Nuclear BiomarkersQuantitative Imaging BiomarkersOthersBy Technology (2026-2034)Positron Emission Tomography (PET)Ultrasound, Magnetic Resonance ImagingComputed Tomography (CT)Single-Photon Emission Computerized Tomography (SPECT)OthersBy Application (2026-2034)DiagnosticsDrug Discovery & DevelopmentPersonalized MedicineDisease Risk AssessmentOthersBy End User (2026-2034)HospitalsDiagnostic/imaging centersPharmaceutical and Biotech CompaniesOthers