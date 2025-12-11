Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Imaging Biomarkers Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034


(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research released its highly anticipated report, “Global Imaging Biomarkers Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 14.15 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to grow to USD 40.13 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 12.32% from 2026-2034.

Market Dynamics

The imaging biomarkers market is driven by the growing incorporation of advanced imaging analytics and artificial intelligence into clinical and research workflows, enabling the extraction of quantifiable biological information from medical images for earlier disease detection and personalized treatment planning. However, the market faces restraints due to the high cost of imaging equipment, radiopharmaceuticals, and data standardization, which limits accessibility across low-resource healthcare settings and complicate multi-center study harmonization. Despite these challenges, the market presents a strong opportunity through the expanding application of imaging biomarkers in precision medicine and drug development, where their ability to provide non-invasive, real-time assessment of therapeutic response is increasingly being leveraged to streamline clinical trials and accelerate regulatory approvals for novel targeted therapies.

Market Highlights

  • Type: Based on the Type, the molecular/nuclear biomarkers segment held the largest market share of 36.63% in 2025.
  • Technology: Based on Technology, the computed tomography (CT) segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 32.34%.
  • Application: Based on Application, the diagnostics segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 37.38% in 2025.
  • End User: Based on end user, the hospitals segment dominated the market in 2025 with a revenue share of 41.27%.
  • Regional Insights: North America dominated the market with more than 43% of market share in 2025, driven by the widespread adoption of quantitative imaging techniques and strong investment in biomarker validation initiatives by academic research centers and pharmaceutical companies.

Competitive Players

  • Alamar Biosciences, Inc.
  • IXICO plc
  • Quibim
  • Siemens Healthineers AG
  • GE HealthCare
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION
  • FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
  • Bruker
  • AGFA HealthCare
  • Hologic, Inc.
  • Revvity Inc.
  • Clario
  • Merck KGaA
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Median Technologies
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • Abcam Limited
  • QIAGEN
  • Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
  • Shimadzu Corporation
  • Konica Minolta, Inc.
  • Others

    Recent Developments

    June 2025: IXICO plc, based in the UK, collaborated with Fujirebio Diagnostics to secure FDA clearance for the Lumipulse G pTau 217/β-Amyloid 1-42 Plasma Ratio test, the first blood-based diagnostic biomarker for Alzheimer's disease. Utilizing IXICO's AI-powered imaging analytics platform, the validation incorporated data from the Bio-Hermes-001 study conducted with the Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation.

    Segmentation

  • By Type (2026-2034)
  • Anatomical biomarkers
  • Functional biomarkers
  • Molecular/Nuclear Biomarkers
  • Quantitative Imaging Biomarkers
  • Others
  • By Technology (2026-2034)
  • Positron Emission Tomography (PET)
  • Ultrasound, Magnetic Resonance Imaging
  • Computed Tomography (CT)
  • Single-Photon Emission Computerized Tomography (SPECT)
  • Others
  • By Application (2026-2034)
  • Diagnostics
  • Drug Discovery & Development
  • Personalized Medicine
  • Disease Risk Assessment
  • Others
  • By End User (2026-2034)
  • Hospitals
  • Diagnostic/imaging centers
  • Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies
  • Others

    • Straits Research

