Micro Computed Tomography Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034

Straits Research released its highly anticipated report, “Global Micro Computed Tomography Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 295.72 million in 2025 and is anticipated to grow to USD 529.57 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.73% from 2026-2034.

Market Dynamics

The micro computed tomography market is driven by growing adoption of high-resolution 3D imaging for preclinical research, biomaterials assessment, and advanced orthopedic analysis, as laboratories and industry stakeholders increasingly rely on non-destructive imaging to study internal structures with precision. However, the market faces a restraint due to the high acquisition and maintenance costs of in vivo and ex vivo micro-CT systems, which limit accessibility for smaller research institutions and slows broader implementation. Despite these challenges, the market presents a strong opportunity as advancements in detector technology, faster image reconstruction algorithms, and integration of AI-enabled analysis expand applications across life sciences and orthopedics, enabling wider utilization and opening new pathways for translational research and clinical innovation.

Market Highlights



Product: Based on Product, the in vivo micro-CT segment is projected to record the fastest growth of 7.12% over the forecast period.

Application: Based on Application, the life sciences segment dominated the market in 2025, with 38.20% share.

End Use: Based on End Use, the research institutes segment dominated the market in 2025 with a revenue share of 37.70%. Regional Insights: North America dominated the market with more than 47% of market share in 2025.

Competitive Players

ST Instruments B.V.Baker Hughes CompanyGE HealthcareShimadzu CorporationRX SolutionsQRM GmbHCometMediso Ltd.Trifoil Imaging LLCNikon Metrology NVRigaku Holdings CorporationTESCAN GROUPSCANCO Medical AGNorth Star Imaging Inc.Sanying Precision Instruments Co., LtdNeoScanThermo Fisher ScientificBrukerOthers Recent Developments

March 2025: Canadian researchers used a synchrotron at the Canadian Light Source to capture 3D views of cracks formed in steels from hydrogen embrittlement by means of micro-CT imaging.

Segmentation

By Product (2026-2034)In Vivo Micro-CTEx Vivo Micro-CTBy Application (2026-2034)Life SciencesOrthopedicsDentistryAgribioMaterial ScienceGeology/Oil and Gas GeologyBy End Use (2026-2034)IndustriesResearch InstitutesDiagnostic Imaging LabsOthers