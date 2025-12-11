Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Wearable Cardiac Devices Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034


2025-12-11 07:45:11
(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research released its highly anticipated report, “Global Wearable Cardiac Devices Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 3.87 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to grow to USD 25.97 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 23.57% from 2026-2034.

Market Dynamics

The growth of the wearable cardiac devices market is driven by the rising global burden of cardiovascular diseases and the growing emphasis on preventive healthcare, which has increased the adoption of continuous heart rhythm monitoring among patients and healthcare providers. The market is, however, restrained by limited digital infrastructure and interoperability challenges in developing regions, which restrict seamless data transmission and clinical integration of wearable cardiac technologies. Despite these challenges, the market presents strong opportunities through the expansion of telehealth and remote monitoring programs, where integration of wearable ECG and arrhythmia detection devices into digital healthcare platforms enables real-time cardiac assessment, early diagnosis, and improved patient management, fostering widespread adoption across both clinical and home care environments.

Market Highlights

  • Based on Product, defibrillators dominated the market in 2025 with a revenue share of 32.24%.
  • Based on the Application, coronary artery disease (CAD) dominated the market with a revenue share of 40.13%.
  • Based on End Use, home care settings dominated the market in 2025, with a revenue share of 37.84%.
  • Regional Insights: North America dominated the market with more than 47% of market share in 2025, driven by the early adoption of advanced cardiac monitoring technologies, the strong presence of leading medical device manufacturers, and supportive reimbursement frameworks for remote patient monitoring.

Competitive Players

  • Nihon Kohden Corporation
  • Dr Trust
  • EMAY
  • SmartCardia Inc.
  • Bardy Diagnostics, Inc.
  • Garmin Ltd.
  • Beurer GmbH
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Medtronic
  • Boston Scientific Cardiac Diagnostics Inc.
  • Asahi Kasei Corporation
  • Baxter
  • ACS Diagnostics
  • GE HealthCare
  • Qardio, Inc.
  • VitalConnect
  • Kinetec Medical Products Ltd
  • Others

    Recent Developments

    January 2024: India Medtronic Private Limited announced a strategic collaboration with Cardiac Design Labs (CDL) to launch, scale up, and expand access to CDL's novel diagnostic technology, Padma Rhythms, an external loop recorder (ELR) patch designed for comprehensive, long-term heart monitoring and diagnosis in India.

    Segmentation

  • By Product (2026-2034)
  • Defibrillator
  • Holter monitors
  • Patch
  • Others
  • By Application (2026-2034)
  • Coronary artery disease (CAD)
  • Cardiomyopathies
  • Post-myocardial infarction
  • Congenital heart diseases
  • Post surgical cardiac care
  • Others
  • By End Use (2026-2034)
  • Hospitals
  • Specialty centers
  • Home care settings
  • Others

    • Straits Research

