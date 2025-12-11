403
Russia Produces Three Test Batches of AI-Powered Cancer Vaccine
(MENAFN) Moscow's Gamaleya Institute has manufactured three experimental batches of an artificial intelligence-enhanced cancer treatment, marking a pivotal advance in personalized oncology therapy, director Alexander Gintsburg announced.
The mRNA-based therapeutic leverages individual patient genetics to attack cancerous growths, representing a radical departure from traditional preventive immunizations.
Initial disclosure of the vaccine's development surfaced in September. Early-stage research demonstrated the experimental drug reduced tumor size and impeded malignant progression by 60-80%, with results varying by patient profile. Colorectal cancer patients were identified as the primary treatment group.
"Most importantly, our leading oncology center – the Herzen Institute, headed by academician [Andrey] Kaprin – has obtained the full set of approvals needed to use the technology, from diagnostics and mRNA production to administering it to patients," Gintsburg stated. Despite clearing quality standards, the batches retain experimental classification, he emphasized Wednesday.
These cancer-targeting vaccines diverge fundamentally from disease-prevention shots. Conventional immunizations protect healthy populations from infection and serious complications. Oncological vaccines constitute an emerging therapeutic category administered to late-stage cancer patients. The "vaccine" designation stems from their immune system mechanism—programming the body's defenses to identify and eliminate tumor cells.
The treatment's personalized architecture harnesses AI technology to customize each dose according to a patient's unique cancer signature, potentially delivering superior precision and efficacy.
The Gamaleya Institute gained global recognition for producing Sputnik V, the nation's coronavirus vaccine.
Separately, Russian researchers launched clinical testing of a modified oncolytic smallpox virus targeting brain malignancies, a two-year investigation.
The Health Ministry greenlit two additional cancer vaccines last month: NeoOncoVak, an mRNA melanoma treatment, and Oncopept, a peptide-based therapy for malignant growths. Both require individualized production through genetic tumor analysis and biomaterial examination, with highly specific therapeutic applications.
