Inflarx Announces International Nonproprietary Name Of“Izicopan” For INF904
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“expect,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“could,”“intend,”“target,”“estimate,”“believe,”“predict,”“potential” or“continue,” among others. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places throughout this press release and may include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses and current expectations concerning, among other things: the receptiveness of izicopan as a treatment for HS and CSU by patients and hospitals and related treatment recommendations by medical/healthcare institutes and other third-party organizations; our ability to successfully secure distribution channels and commercialize GOHIBIC (vilobelimab) as a treatment for COVID-19 patients and our ability to positively influence treatment recommendations by U.S. and European hospitals, guideline bodies and other third-party organizations; our expectations regarding the size of the patient populations for, market opportunity for, coverage and reimbursement for, estimated returns and return accruals for, and clinical utility of GOHIBIC (vilobelimab) in its approved or authorized indication or for vilobelimab and any other product candidates, under the Emergency Use Authorization and in the future if approved for commercial use in the United States, Europe or elsewhere; our ability to successfully implement The InflaRx Commitment Program, the success of our future clinical trials for vilobelimab's treatment of debilitating or life-threatening inflammatory indications, including acute respiratory distress syndrome and other indications, and any other product candidates, including izicopan, and whether such clinical results will reflect results seen in previously conducted pre-clinical studies and clinical trials; the timing, progress and results of pre-clinical studies and clinical trials of vilobelimab, izicopan and any other product candidates, including for the development of vilobelimab in several indications, including to obtain full approval of GOHIBIC (vilobelimab) for COVID-19 and other virally induced ARDS, to treat HS and CSU, and statements regarding the timing of initiation and completion of studies or trials and related preparatory work, the period during which the results of the trials will become available, the costs of such trials and our research and development programs generally; our interactions with and the receptiveness and approval by regulators regarding the results of clinical trials and potential regulatory approval or authorization pathways, including our biologics license application submission for GOHIBIC (vilobelimab); the timing and outcome of any discussions or submission of filings for regulatory approval or authorization of vilobelimab, izicopan or any other product candidate, and the timing of and our ability to obtain and maintain full regulatory approval, the EUA and/or market authorization of vilobelimab or GOHIBIC (vilobelimab) for any indication; our ability to leverage our proprietary anti-C5a and anti-C5aR technologies to discover and develop therapies to treat complement-mediated autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; our ability to protect, maintain and enforce our intellectual property protection for vilobelimab, izicopan and any other product candidates, and the scope of such protection; whether the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency or any comparable foreign regulatory authority will accept or agree with the number, design, size, conduct or implementation of our clinical trials, including any proposed primary or secondary endpoints for such trials; the success of our future clinical trials for vilobelimab, izicopan and any other product candidates and whether such clinical results will reflect results seen in previously conducted pre-clinical studies and clinical trials; our expectations regarding the size of the patient populations for, the market opportunity for, the medical need for and clinical utility of vilobelimab, izicopan or any other product candidates, if approved or authorized for commercial use; our manufacturing capabilities and strategy, including the scalability and cost of our manufacturing methods and processes and the optimization of our manufacturing methods and processes, and our ability to continue to rely on our existing third-party manufacturers and our ability to engage additional third-party manufacturers for our planned future clinical trials and for commercial supply of vilobelimab and for the finished product GOHIBIC (vilobelimab) in the United States and Europe; our estimates of our expenses, ongoing losses, future revenue, capital requirements and our needs for or ability to obtain additional financing; our expectations regarding the scope of any approved indication for vilobelimab; our ability to defend against liability claims resulting from the testing of our product candidates in the clinic or, if approved or authorized, any commercial sales; if any of our product candidates obtain regulatory approval or authorization, our ability to comply with and satisfy ongoing drug regulatory obligations and continued regulatory overview; our ability to comply with enacted and future legislation in seeking marketing approval or authorization and commercialization; our future growth and ability to compete, which depends on our retaining key personnel and recruiting additional qualified personnel; our competitive position and the development of and projections relating to our competitors in the development of C5a and C5aR inhibitors and other therapeutic products being developed in similar medical conditions in which vilobelimab, izicopan or any other of our product candidates is being developed or our industry; and the risks, uncertainties and other factors described under the heading“Risk Factors” in our periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future, except as required by law.
