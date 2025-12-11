Roivant Highlights Continued Pipeline Progress And Outlook For Company's Next Phase Of Growth At 2025 Investor Day



Roivant enters new phase of corporate journey with 3+ launches, 4+ NDA/BLA filings, 8+ pivotal and 3+ proof-of-concept study readouts expected over the next three years

Highlighting clinical execution, Roivant announces positive updates to timing guidance across four key programs:



Brepocitinib NDA filing in dermatomyositis (DM) now expected in early calendar year 2026; commercial preparation underway with launch expected early in calendar year 2027



Brepocitinib Phase 3 trial in non-infectious uveitis (NIU) fully enrolled with topline data now expected in the second half of calendar year 2026



Brepocitinib proof-of-concept trial in cutaneous sarcoidosis (CS) fully enrolled with topline data now expected in the first half of calendar year 2026

IMVT-1402 potentially registrational trial in difficult-to-treat rheumatoid arthritis (D2T RA) topline data now expected in calendar year 2026

Roivant-led Immunovant financing alongside key institutional investors generated gross proceeds to Immunovant of approximately $550 million, extending Immunovant's cash runway to the launch of IMVT-1402 in Graves' disease (GD); Roivant cash balance continues to support runway into profitability

All other pipeline programs remain on track with previously communicated timelines Roivant will host our Investor Day today at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss our progress and next chapter in detail



BASEL, Switzerland and LONDON and NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roivant (Nasdaq: ROIV) today is hosting an Investor Day in New York City. Roivant leadership will highlight key pipeline updates and provide an update on the Company's strategy for long-term value creation.

“We are at transformational moment for Roivant. We have a unique opportunity to execute on three major potential products, each of which represents a pipeline-in-a-product opportunity, each with multiple blockbuster-potential indications. I'm proud of the clinical execution across our teams, and we have accelerated timing guidance for topline readouts in three significant programs. We have an opportunity for three meaningful first-in-class commercial launches over the next three years,” said Matt Gline, CEO of Roivant.“First among them is brepocitinib in DM, where the Phase 3 data generated earlier this year represents a significant step forward for patients in need. We remain well-positioned to generate shareholder value, and we are excited to share updates across our late-stage pipeline and long-term strategy at our Investor Day today.”

Program-Specific Highlights and Updates

Brepocitinib



Preparation for commercial launch of brepocitinib in DM is underway; NDA filing expected in early calendar year 2026 with potential commercial launch early in calendar year 2027

Phase 3 trial for brepocitinib in NIU is fully enrolled ahead of schedule with topline data expected in the second half of calendar year 2026, previously expected in the first half of calendar year 2027 Proof-of-concept trial for brepocitinib in CS is fully enrolled ahead of schedule with topline data expected in the first half of calendar year 2026, previously expected in the second half of calendar year 2026



IMVT-1402



Roivant-led Immunovant financing alongside key institutional investors generated gross proceeds to Immunovant of approximately $550 million, extending Immunovant's cash runway to the launch of IMVT-1402 in GD

Potentially registrational trial for IMVT-1402 in D2T RA topline data now expected in calendar year 2026; previously expected Period 1 data in calendar year 2026 and topline data in calendar year 2027 All other clinical development timelines remain on track, including potentially registrational trials in GD, myasthenia gravis (MG), chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) and Sjögren's disease (SjD), and a proof-of-concept trial in cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE)



Mosliciguat



Enrollment in the ongoing Phase 2 trial of mosliciguat in pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD) remains on track; Pulmovant plans to report topline data in the second half of calendar year 2026 Pulmovant also expects to imminently initiate a Phase 2 study (n=20) evaluating mosliciguat in combination with inhaled treprostinil in patients with PH-ILD

Genevant



In the US Moderna litigation, a jury trial has been scheduled for March 2026. Awaiting court scheduling in the Pfizer/BioNTech litigation Initial court hearings and rulings in the ex-US Moderna litigation expected in calendar year 2026

Investor Day Webcast Information

Roivant will host an Investor Day in New York City at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, December 11, 2025. The event will be webcasted for those unable to attend in person.

To access the webcast, please register online using this registration link. The presentation and webcast details will also be available under“Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Roivant website at The archived webcast will be available on Roivant's website after the event.

About Roivant

Roivant (Nasdaq: ROIV) is a biopharmaceutical company that aims to improve the lives of patients by accelerating the development and commercialization of medicines that matter. Roivant's pipeline includes brepocitinib, a potent small molecule inhibitor of JAK1 and TYK2 in development for the treatment of dermatomyositis, non-infectious uveitis and cutaneous sarcoidosis; IMVT-1402 and batoclimab, fully human monoclonal antibodies targeting FcRn in development across several IgG-mediated autoimmune indications; and mosliciguat, an inhaled sGC activator in development for pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. We advance our pipeline by creating nimble subsidiaries or“Vants” to develop and commercialize our medicines and technologies. Beyond therapeutics, Roivant also incubates discovery-stage companies and health technology startups complementary to its biopharmaceutical business. For more information, visit

