403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
PRHub collaborates with Emirati artist to launch board game reflecting startup journey
(MENAFN- PR HUB) United Arab Emirates – 9 December 2025]: Desert Fortunes, the first board game designed by PRHubspecifically for the startup and business community in the UAE. Inspired by the Snakes and Ladders model, the game reflects the challenging entrepreneurial journey in the region. The game is well-suited for social gatherings, when cultural traditions encourage balance and reflection.
Mental Health Challenges in Startups
Startup culture is rewarding but demanding. According to recent research, 72% of founders report experiencing anxiety, burnout, or depression. Among employees, 87% say startup work negatively affects their mental health.
Board Games as a Mental Health Tool
Board games are increasingly recognised as part of workplace well-being strategies. Studies show they improve memory, decision-making, and executive functions important for entrepreneurs. Beyond cognitive benefits, 88.4% of players report reduced stress and improved mood.
Workplace engagement data confirms the same trend: board games and gamified activities foster collaboration, ease peer tensions, and boost morale. 78% of employees say games make their work more enjoyable and productive.
About Desert Fortunes
The game was designed by local artist Amna Al Saleh from TEPINGI Design & Illustration and developed in collaboration with UAE-based companies, including #1 startup accelerator Startupbootcamp, digital-first coffee shop Drinkit, and Tumodo, a B2B travel platform. Regional culture is embedded in the design, with iconic symbols such as the Burj Khalifa and the Museum of the Future representing innovation, and karak chai reflecting the importance of balance and community.
Desert Fortunes reimagines the entrepreneurial journey through gameplay:
-Ladders represent milestones, such as funding wins or major partnerships.
-Ropes symbolise challenges, such as regulatory hurdles or market competition.
-Karak chai squares remind players to pause and recharge before continuing.
Startupbootcamp contributed its expertise to ensure the game authentically reflects the challenges faced by founders. Drinkit symbolises the importance of taking a break, whether for coffee or karak chai, even on the busiest days. Tumodo represents the region’s dynamic business travel culture, highlighting constant movement across GCC and MENA for deals and growth.
“At PRHub, we care about mental health as part of our corporate culture. With this game, we want to share that vision with the business community in the UAE. Desert Fortunes is a call to pause, recharge, and connect with others. Entrepreneurs and professionals are often under constant pressure, and even short moments of play can ease the stress and bring back focus,” said Vlada Lomova, CEO at PRHub.
Hani Murad, CEO at Rainmaking & Startupbootcamp MENAP added: “Being an entrepreneur is both exciting and demanding. Desert Fortunes captures this reality in a playful way, reminding entrepreneurs that setbacks and successes are all part of the journey. As a startup accelerator, we support founders with connections, guidance, and resources to help them succeed.”
This limited-edition game is a special project designed for founders, their families, and friends to take a break and unwind. It will be exclusively sent to partners and startup accelerators, with select previews available at key business events across the UAE.
About company
PRHubis a Dubai-based PR agency that raises brand awareness for companies. It helps businesses tell their stories and gets companies featured in tier-1 media outlets across the region and globally: from Wired and TechCrunch to CNN Business Arabic, and Forbes Middle East.
Mental Health Challenges in Startups
Startup culture is rewarding but demanding. According to recent research, 72% of founders report experiencing anxiety, burnout, or depression. Among employees, 87% say startup work negatively affects their mental health.
Board Games as a Mental Health Tool
Board games are increasingly recognised as part of workplace well-being strategies. Studies show they improve memory, decision-making, and executive functions important for entrepreneurs. Beyond cognitive benefits, 88.4% of players report reduced stress and improved mood.
Workplace engagement data confirms the same trend: board games and gamified activities foster collaboration, ease peer tensions, and boost morale. 78% of employees say games make their work more enjoyable and productive.
About Desert Fortunes
The game was designed by local artist Amna Al Saleh from TEPINGI Design & Illustration and developed in collaboration with UAE-based companies, including #1 startup accelerator Startupbootcamp, digital-first coffee shop Drinkit, and Tumodo, a B2B travel platform. Regional culture is embedded in the design, with iconic symbols such as the Burj Khalifa and the Museum of the Future representing innovation, and karak chai reflecting the importance of balance and community.
Desert Fortunes reimagines the entrepreneurial journey through gameplay:
-Ladders represent milestones, such as funding wins or major partnerships.
-Ropes symbolise challenges, such as regulatory hurdles or market competition.
-Karak chai squares remind players to pause and recharge before continuing.
Startupbootcamp contributed its expertise to ensure the game authentically reflects the challenges faced by founders. Drinkit symbolises the importance of taking a break, whether for coffee or karak chai, even on the busiest days. Tumodo represents the region’s dynamic business travel culture, highlighting constant movement across GCC and MENA for deals and growth.
“At PRHub, we care about mental health as part of our corporate culture. With this game, we want to share that vision with the business community in the UAE. Desert Fortunes is a call to pause, recharge, and connect with others. Entrepreneurs and professionals are often under constant pressure, and even short moments of play can ease the stress and bring back focus,” said Vlada Lomova, CEO at PRHub.
Hani Murad, CEO at Rainmaking & Startupbootcamp MENAP added: “Being an entrepreneur is both exciting and demanding. Desert Fortunes captures this reality in a playful way, reminding entrepreneurs that setbacks and successes are all part of the journey. As a startup accelerator, we support founders with connections, guidance, and resources to help them succeed.”
This limited-edition game is a special project designed for founders, their families, and friends to take a break and unwind. It will be exclusively sent to partners and startup accelerators, with select previews available at key business events across the UAE.
About company
PRHubis a Dubai-based PR agency that raises brand awareness for companies. It helps businesses tell their stories and gets companies featured in tier-1 media outlets across the region and globally: from Wired and TechCrunch to CNN Business Arabic, and Forbes Middle East.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment