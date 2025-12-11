Iherb CEO Emun Zabihi Named Among Top 10 Ceos Transforming Healthcare

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual List Published by The CEO Forum Group Recognizes Zabihi's Visionary Leadership in Advancing Global Wellness

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iHerb, one of the world's largest online retailers specializing in health and wellness, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Emun Zabihi, has been named to The CEO Forum Group's“Top 10 CEOs Transforming Healthcare” list for 2025.

The annual list honors business leaders whose innovation, integrity, and impact are redefining the future of healthcare and wellness. Zabihi was recognized for his forward-thinking leadership and his commitment to expanding global access to high-quality wellness products while driving innovation across the online health-commerce ecosystem.

“Being named to The CEO Forum's Top 10 CEOs Transforming Healthcare is a reflection of the dedication and passion of our entire iHerb team,” said Zabihi.“At iHerb, we're committed to empowering people everywhere to make health and wellness a priority in their lives. Through accessible, trusted products and evidence-based content written by leading wellness experts, we want to help people make informed choices that support their overall well-being. This recognition reinforces our mission as we continue to drive innovation and global impact.”

Redefining Wellness Around the World

Under Zabihi's leadership, iHerb has built and scaled one of the world's most sophisticated e-commerce networks-anchored by an unwavering focus on product integrity, transparency, and consumer trust. In doing so, iHerb has made authentic wellness not just accessible, but attainable, for millions of customers across 180 countries.

iHerb is not a traditional healthcare provider, yet its impact on global wellness is profound. By leveraging technology, the company democratizes access to high-quality health products-particularly vitamins, minerals, and supplements (VMS).

For millions of people, especially those in underserved markets with limited access to health services, maintaining the right micronutrient levels offer an affordable and effective way to proactively manage their health. This focus on prevention and accessibility promotes healthy communities and may help reduce long-term healthcare costs.

“On behalf of The CEO Forum Group, congratulations to Emun Zabihi for his recognition in this year's Top 10 CEOs Transforming Healthcare,” said Robert Reiss, Founder and Publisher of The CEO Forum Group.“Emun's commitment to making wellness accessible globally embodies the kind of leadership that truly transforms an industry. Under his direction, iHerb has set a powerful example of how technology, transparency, and purpose-driven growth can help millions of people lead healthy and happy lives.”

