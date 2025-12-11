Evgo Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
|2025 Baseline
|ANCILLARY UPSIDE**
|2025 Baseline + ANCILLARY UPSIDE
|Total Revenue
|$350 - $365 million
|Up to $40 million
|$350 - $405 million
|Adjusted EBITDA*
|$(15) - $(8) million
|Up to $31 million
|$(15) - $23 million
___________________________________________________________
* A reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is not provided because certain measures, including share-based compensation expense, which is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time without unreasonable efforts. EVgo defines EBITDA as net income (loss) before (i) depreciation, net of capital-build amortization, (ii) amortization, (iii) accretion, (iv) interest income, (v) interest expense, and (vi) income tax expense (benefit). EVgo defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus (i) share-based compensation, (ii) loss on disposal of property and equipment, net of insurance recoveries, and impairment expense, (iii) loss (gain) on investments, (iv) bad debt expense (recoveries), (v) change in fair value of earnout liability, (vi) change in fair value of warrant liabilities, and (vii) certain other items that management believes are not indicative of EVgo's ongoing performance.
**Potential contract close-out and gain on sale for an existing dedicated fleet site. Timing and amount are uncertain and subject to ongoing discussions with counterparty.For more information about the EVgo charging network, visit
About Keefer Lehner
Keefer M. Lehner is currently the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of KLX Energy Services, a position he has held since July 2020. As a co-founder of Quintana Energy Services, Lehner served as the Executive Vice President and CFO prior to merging with KLX. He also held executive roles, including Vice President within Quintana Capital Group where he was responsible for sourcing, evaluating and executing investments across the energy value chain, as well as managing and monitoring the activities of Quintana's portfolio companies. Prior to joining Quintana, Lehner worked in the investment banking division of Simmons & Company International, focusing on mergers, acquisitions and capital raises for public and private clients engaged in all facets of the energy industry. Lehner attended Villanova University, where he earned a BSBA degree in finance.
About EVgo
EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is one of the nation's leading public fast charging providers. With more than 1,100 fast charging stations across 47 states, EVgo strategically deploys localized and accessible charging infrastructure by partnering with leading businesses across the U.S., including retailers, grocery stores, restaurants, shopping centers, gas stations, rideshare operators, and autonomous vehicle companies. At its dedicated Innovation Lab, EVgo performs extensive interoperability testing and has ongoing technical collaborations with leading automakers and industry partners to advance the EV charging industry and deliver a seamless charging experience.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project,"“proposed,” "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding EVgo's growth plan, the buildout of its national EV charging infrastructure, the financing of its business, and EVgo's 2025 financial guidance and future financial performance, including with regard to profitability and delivering long term value. These statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties and on the current expectations of EVgo's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These risks include the Company's ability to implement a smooth leadership transition as well as to other risks described in“Risk Factors” in EVgo's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 6, 2025, as well as its other filings with the SEC, copies of which are available on EVgo's website at evgo, and on the SEC's website at . All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to EVgo as of the date hereof, and EVgo does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by applicable law.
Contacts
For Investors:
...
For Media:
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment