New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Nears 100% Phase 6 Allocation As Funding Approaches $20M

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Its Expanding Community

Mutuum Finance is creating a decentralized lending protocol designed to offer predictable borrowing and lending activity on-chain. The protocol uses two connected lending environments. Users can supply assets such as ETH or USDT and receive mtTokens. These mtTokens rise in value as borrowers repay interest. This yield mechanism is tied to real lending activity and gives suppliers structured returns without inflation-based rewards.

Borrowers take loans through a system where rates adjust with liquidity. When liquidity is strong, borrowing stays more affordable. When liquidity weakens, borrowing becomes more expensive. Loan-to-value limits guide collateral safety. If collateral drops too far, liquidation may occur. Liquidators repay part of the borrower's debt and receive discounted collateral. These mechanics support stable and reliable lending operations.

Mutuum Finance reports strong interest as development progresses. The project has now raised showing consistent participation from early adopters. The number of holders has reached 18,500, reflecting growing engagement across regions following the protocol's roadmap updates.

Price Growth and Allocation Progress

Mutuum Finance began its presale in early 2025 with a starting price of $0.01. The token now trades at $0.035, marking a 250% increase during development. The project is currently in Phase 6, and allocation has passed 96%, leaving only a limited supply available at this stage.

The upcoming Phase 7 will introduce a nearly 20% price increase, placing the presale closer to the official listing price of $0.06. This gap between the current level and the launch price has helped accelerate interest. Early participants from Phase 1 are positioned for a 500% appreciation at listing, according to the project's published launch structure.

Daily community engagement is maintained through the 24-hour leaderboard, where the top participant earns $500 in MUTM. This encourages activity and helps the project stay visible throughout different time zones. With the allocation window narrowing, leaderboard competition has increased as users try to secure larger entries during the final phase.





Token Distribution and Supply Structure

Mutuum Finance has a total supply of 4 billion tokens. Out of this, 1.82 billion tokens were allocated for the presale. This accounts for 45.5% of all MUTM tokens. According to the team, this structure ensures that early supporters form a significant part of the protocol's user base, reducing concentration risk and promoting healthier market conditions.

The project has sold 815 million tokens so far, with the remaining supply in Phase 6 shrinking quickly. Demand has risen due to rising visibility, growing user interest and the anticipation surrounding the upcoming testnet.

To make participation accessible, Mutuum Finance supports card payment. This feature allows new users to join the presale without navigating complex wallet steps, helping the project expand its reach and appeal to users new to DeFi.

Phase 2 Development Progress

Mutuum Finance confirmed on its official X account that the V1 testnet will launch in Q4 2025. This version introduces the core components of the protocol, including the lending pool, mtTokens, the liquidation module and the debt engine. ETH and USDT will be the first supported assets. The testnet will allow users to view borrowing, lending and collateral behavior in a live environment.

Phase 2 development has focused on preparing the system for this transition. The team has refined contract behavior, adjusted risk parameters, tested liquidation logic and improved the interface layout. Internal analytics tools have also been implemented to support transparency during user testing. These updates position the protocol to move from internal simulation to public evaluation, a key step in any DeFi platform's growth.

The proximity of the V1 testnet is one of the primary reasons investors are watching Mutuum Finance closely as Phase 6 nears completion. Major protocol launches often drive attention, and the combination of shrinking supply and upcoming feature rollout has created rising interest.

Why Phase 6 Near Completion Matters for Investors

Phase 6 nearing 100% allocation is significant for several reasons. It shows strong demand at the current price level and signals a shift into the final presale phase. The price increase planned for Phase 7 adds a sense of timing pressure for new participants. With the launch price set at $0.06, traders are tracking the remaining supply to determine whether they can secure tokens before the increase takes effect.

The steady funding flow and rising holder count help indicate that Mutuum Finance is becoming one of the more active early-stage DeFi crypto projects ahead of 2026. The project's utility-driven model has also helped attract interest from users who prefer early adoption in platforms with clear functionality.

Recent whale allocations, including a six-figure entry earlier this month, have also contributed to the rapid reduction in remaining tokens. Whale activity commonly appears when investors expect strong performance during upcoming development stages, especially when a project is preparing for its first major release.

With developing mtToken yield, a structured lending design, stablecoin preparation, oracle-based pricing, audited contracts and expanding engagement, Mutuum Finance is gaining attention as a potential top crypto candidate for early 2026. As funding edges closer to the $20M mark and the presale nears its final stage, investors believe the project may be moving into one of the most important moments of its early development.

