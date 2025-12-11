CSGA Launches Blue Tag Solutions To Fast-Track Innovation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Canadian Seed Growers' Association (CSGA) today announced the launch of Blue Tag Solutions, a new for-profit subsidiary created to turn promising ideas into practical digital tools for the seed and grain sector.

Blue Tag's first project is a collaboration with ZoomAgri, a global ag-tech company specializing in artificial intelligence (AI) and image analysis. Together, they are developing and validating an AI tool that can verify Canadian wheat varieties using high resolution images of seed at a fraction of the cost of current genetic testing and delivering results within minutes.

“CSGA has spent more than a century building one of the most trusted seed certification systems in the world. Blue Tag gives us a dedicated space to innovate quickly, pilot new technology, and deliver new value-added opportunities back to the seed and grain sector,” said Doug Miller, Executive Director, CSGA.“Our work with ZoomAgri is a perfect example. We are taking cutting edge AI and building off the solid foundation that Canada's certified seed system provides”

The Blue Tag–ZoomAgri project will train AI models using images of pedigreed Canadian wheat varieties produced. The goal is to demonstrate how image-based AI can:

. Support and streamline seed certification activities

. Reduce the cost and complexity of seed testing

. Strengthen identity preserved and value added that build off of certified seed

. Enhance traceability and market confidence for Canadian crops

Blue Tag Solutions has been deliberately structured to keep CSGA's core regulatory functions clear and distinct, continuing CSGA's long history of fostering rapid innovation through independent organizations. Blue Tag Solutions will operate independently from CSGA's core certification mandate and no certification, or user data will be shared with Blue Tag Solutions as per CSGA's Ag Data Transparent Certification.

“This structure protects the integrity and neutrality of CSGA's certification and standards work, while giving us a place to innovate, partner, and move at the pace of technology,” added Miller.“Blue Tag exists to provide value to Canada's seed and grain sectors.”

Blue Tag Solutions is a wholly owned CSGA subsidiary with a clear mandate: provide a launchpad where CSGA and its partners can test, refine, and scale innovations that support a modern seed system.

“For years, CSGA has been digitizing applications, modernizing standards, and improving service to seed growers,” said Miller.“Blue Tag is how we take the next step. It allows us to move faster with partners, to trial new technology, build off the value of Canada's certified seed, and to create innovative solutions and service offerings.”

About the Canadian Seed Growers' Association (CSGA)

The Canadian Seed Growers' Association is Canada's national seed crop certification authority. For more than 120 years, CSGA has worked with the Government of Canada, seed growers, and industry partners to deliver a rigorous, trusted seed crop certification system that supports innovation, traceability, and high-quality seed for Canadian farmers and export markets.

About Blue Tag Solutions

Blue Tag Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Canadian Seed Growers' Association. Blue Tag provides a dedicated space for CSGA and its partners to pilot new technology, validate what works, and turn successful projects into scalable solutions. The company focuses on practical tools that enhance seed identity, traceability, and confidence across the seed and grain value chain.