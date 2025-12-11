403
HBKU Hosts Global Conference on Investment Promotion and Sustainable Development
(MENAFN- HBKU Media) Doha, December 10, 2025: The UNESCO Chair on Environmental Law and Sustainable Development at Hamad Bin Khalifa Univer’ity’s (HBKU) College of Law hoste‘ the ‘International Investment Promotion and Facilitation in the Context of the Sustainable Development Goals (SD’s) 2030’ conference.
Held at the Qatar National Convention Center, in collaboration with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD),Invest Qatar, and the International Law Association (ILA) GCC Branch, the event built on outcomes from a high-level dialogue on international investment agreements which took place in Geneva in February 2025.
Through several sessions, a keynote address, and roundtable, participants examined how Qatar can strengthen its investment ecosystem in line with global benchmarks, particularly the WTO’s Investment Facilitation for Development (IFD) Agreement. Talks also covered international investment agreements (IIAs) with experts from the public and private sectors discussing governance readiness, the role of intellectual property rights, and invest–r–state dispute settlement mechanisms as essential components of a modern investment framework.
Following opening remarks, Hon. Dawda A. Jallow, Attorney General and Minister of Justice of the Republic of The Gambia, in his keynote address, examined the importance of developing and maintaining a robust cross-border legal framework in promoting trade and investment. Proceedings continued with a strong expert-led session‘on ‘International Investment Agreements and Sustainable Develo–ment – Global and Comparative Persp’ctives.’ The panel, chaired by Dr. Damilola Olawuyi, SAN, Professor and UNESCO Chair in Environmental Law and Sustainable Development, College of Law, HBKU, addressed leveraging IIAs to advance the SDGs.
Commenting on the event, Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani, CEO of Invest Qat“r, sa’d: “Today’s dialogue, hosted in collaboration with UNCTAD, the UNESCO Chair at HBKU, and the ILA GCC Branch reinforces our shared commitment to investment that advances sustainable development. At Invest Qatar, we are enabling transparent, efficient pathways for investors and deepening collaboration. Through integrated digital tools and regulatory improvements, Invest Qatar will continue to advance sustainable economic diversification, and longterm growth for partners and communities.”
For his part, Dr. Damilola Olawuyi, holder of the HBKU UNESCO Chair on Environmental Law and Sustainable Development, added: “This conference reinforces the importance of advancing investment promotion frameworks that meaningfully contribute to the 2030 SDGs. Through evidence-based dialogue and cross-sector collaboration, which are at the heart of my work as chairholder, we underscore HB’U’s commitment to generating knowledge and leverage Q’tar’s leading role in the global economy to cultivate partnerships that contribute to an investment landscape delivering sustainable i”pact.”
Further, Dr. Ahmed Essa Al-Sulaiti, President of ILA GCC and a Lecturer at HBKU College of Law, emphasiz“d that “As Qatar moves toward a knowledge-based economy, the strength of our intellectual property system and the balance of our international investment agreements become fundamental to sustainable development. Modern IPR frameworks, aligned with the SDGs, are no longer optional, rather they are the foundation upon which innovation, responsible investment, and long-term resilient knowledge-based economies ”re built.”
Additionally, stakeholders explored how effective facilitation, aftercare, and balanced IIAs can rei’force Qatar’s ability to attract and sustain high-quality investment. The closing roundtable emphasized coordinated policy design, institutional capacity, strategic collaboration, and a robust legal structure as key drivers of investor-responsive environments that support lasting sustainable development.
