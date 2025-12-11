403
TRC Consulting Announces The Appointment Of Sagar Chatterjee As Director - Chief Of Growth
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, December 10, 2025: TRC Consulting is pleased to announce the appointment of Sagar Chatterji as Director - Chief of Growth, marking a significant step forward in the firm's strategic leadership and expansion plans. His appointment reflects TRC'@s ongoing commitment to strengthening its market presence and deepening client value through experienced, future-ready leadership.
With an MBA in Finance & Strategy from the prestigious and coveted Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode, Sagar brings over 14 years of cross-sectoral experience across corporate banking and consulting. He has built a strong track record in driving growth, enhanced service offering, customer success and relationship management for a diverse portfolio of large and mid-sized corporations - both in India and Internationally.
Sagar began his journey with TRC Consulting nearly ten years ago in a leadership capacity and has since expanded his responsibilities, overseeing and guiding the firm's business across Southern India.
spearheading initiatives focused on growth, quality delivery and expansion of strategic service offerings. He has been able to establish teams across multiple geographies majorly focusing on the southern region. He has played a key role in building and scaling emerging service lines, including People Advisory and India Entry Strategy, which continue to contribute to TRC's diversified consulting portfolio. His leadership has been instrumental in supporting the firm's vision of offering integrated, value-driven advisory solutions aligned with evolving client needs.
Established in 1999, TRC Consulting has evolved into a trusted global advisory firm known for its regulatory, financial, and strategic consulting expertise. With operations across major Indian metros and a growing international presence - including the Middle East - TRC continues to offer precise, actionable insights backed by domain depth and technology-driven solutions. The firm has successfully delivered 5000+ projects across 15+ countries, serving businesses through its 10 diversified verticals.
Sharing his thoughts on the new role, Sagar Chatterji, Director - chief of Growth, TRC Consulting said: "I am honoured to take on this responsibility and contribute to TRCâ€TMs strong legacy of trust and excellence. Working with such a talented and forward-looking team has been a transformative experience, and I look forward to driving meaningful growth, strengthening client relationships, and helping expand our consulting capabilities across markets.â€
Congratulating him on the appointment, Ankit Chadha, Managing Director, TRC Consulting, remarked: "Sagar's elevation is a testament to his deep commitment, strategic thinking, and his ability to lead with both clarity and empathy. His understanding of client ecosystems and his focus on business growth make him a valuable asset to TRC's leadership. I am confident that in his new role, he will further accelerate growth while upholding our values of trust, transparency and client-centricity."
With Sagar stepping into his new leadership role, TRC Consulting looks forward to further strengthening its growth roadmap and enhancing its ability to help clients navigate market complexities with confidence and clarity.
Company:-The Yellow Coin Communication Pvt. Ltd
User:- Riya Mehta
Email:[email protected]
