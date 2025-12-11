Tkiyet Um Ali Prepares 110,000 Winter Coats, Blankets To Support Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 11 (Petra) – Tkiyet Um Ali (TUA) announced its readiness to send 60,000 winter coats for children and 50,000 blankets to people in the Gaza Strip in the coming days, as part of its ongoing efforts to support affected groups and alleviate their suffering amidst the difficult humanitarian situation.According to a statement issued Thursday, the TUA said the winter aid was prepared by "Dar Abu Abdullah," as the coats and blankets were manufactured by women benefiting from economic empowerment programs.The TUA added that this model reflects integration of relief work with sustainable development, which empowers women to achieve a "dignified income through productive projects that serve the community."On its scope, the TUA noted this initiative is an extension of its humanitarian and developmental role in supporting the most vulnerable groups, both within Jordan and abroad, in cooperation with various stakeholders to deliver aid to needy groups as quickly as possible.The TUA added that its teams are continuing to prepare and send relief aid based on the highest standards, reflecting its commitment to its mission of combating hunger and poverty and promoting human dignity.