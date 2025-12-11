Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ASE Turnover At JD5.4M As Index Closes Lower


2025-12-11 07:06:56
Amman, Dec. 11 (Petra) -- Total trading volume at the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) on Thursday reached JD5.4M, with 2.5 million shares traded through 2,499 transactions.
The ASE's general index closed at 3,418 points, marking a 0.21 percent decline from the previous session.
Of the 97 companies whose shares were traded, 24 recorded price gains while 35 posted losses compared with their previous closing levels.
At the sector level, the Services Index fell 0.29 percent, the Financial Index dropped 0.26 percent, while the Industrial Index rose 0.19 percent.

