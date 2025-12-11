Azerbaijan Plans To Create Unified Information System For Forensic Expertise Sector

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A unified information system will be established in Azerbaijan to support operations in the field of judicial expertise and to ensure the integration of relevant state bodies' information systems and resources into this platform, Trend reports.

This initiative is outlined in the "Concept for the Development of Judicial Expertise in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026-2030," a strategic decree approved by President Ilham Aliyev.

The concept envisions the digitalization of judicial expertise activities by incorporating advanced international practices and developing the necessary regulatory framework. It also includes assessing the information needs of judicial expertise institutions and analyzing the capabilities of electronic resources held by relevant government bodies.

Considering the requirements of judicial expertise stakeholders and the current technological framework, the strategy outlines the development of the system, implementing it incrementally, facilitating seamless data assimilation, and permitting judicial expertise operations to be conducted via the information architecture.