Azerbaijan Plans To Create Unified Information System For Forensic Expertise Sector
This initiative is outlined in the "Concept for the Development of Judicial Expertise in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026-2030," a strategic decree approved by President Ilham Aliyev.
The concept envisions the digitalization of judicial expertise activities by incorporating advanced international practices and developing the necessary regulatory framework. It also includes assessing the information needs of judicial expertise institutions and analyzing the capabilities of electronic resources held by relevant government bodies.
Considering the requirements of judicial expertise stakeholders and the current technological framework, the strategy outlines the development of the system, implementing it incrementally, facilitating seamless data assimilation, and permitting judicial expertise operations to be conducted via the information architecture.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment