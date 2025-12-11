Azerbaijan Kicks Off Reconstruction Project For Its Ashaghi Mughan Canal
The Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA) has completed the relevant preparations for this project through its Directorate of Construction Facilities.
ADSEA has entrusted the execution of this work to the Euroline Closed Joint-Stock Company (CJSC) and signed a contract.
According to the contract, the company has been paid 75.04 million manat ($44.1 million).
Euroline CJSC, founded in 2007, is registered with a charter capital of 2,200 manat ($1,292). The legal representative of the company is Abulfat Ahmadov.
The Ashaghi Mughan canal, commissioned in 1960, stretches over 65.7 km and serves the administrative areas of the Saatli and Sabirabad districts.
The Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA) was instituted via a presidential decree on March 30, 2023, with the objective of optimizing hydrological resource governance and mitigating the challenges associated with water scarcity within the national context. The agency was established through the amalgamation of antecedent hydrological governance bodies into a singular, cohesive framework.
