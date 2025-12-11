Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deputy Kuwait FM Receives Dutch Amb. To Kuwait


2025-12-11 07:04:02
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 11 (KUNA) -- Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Thursday the Ambassador of the Netherlands to Kuwait, Wierish Ramsoekh, during which they discussed ways to bolster bilateral ties and recent regional and international developments. (end) nmo

Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

