Deputy Kuwait FM Receives Dutch Amb. To Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 11 (KUNA) -- Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Thursday the Ambassador of the Netherlands to Kuwait, Wierish Ramsoekh, during which they discussed ways to bolster bilateral ties and recent regional and international developments. (end) nmo
