Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait PM Sends Condolence To Moroccan King Over Buildings' Collapse


2025-12-11 07:04:02
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 11 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister, Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, sent a cable of condolences to Moroccan King Mohammed VI, in which he expressed his sincere condolences over the collapse of two buildings in the city of Fes, resulting in deaths and injuries (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

