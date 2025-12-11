Top 5 Overseas Wicketkeepers Likely To Attract Heavy Bids In IPL 2026 Auction

Overseas wicketkeepers are set to be hot picks in the IPL 2026 auction. Here are five names to watch.

New Zealand's Tim Seifert is another wicketkeeper‐batter expected to be in demand. Known for his aggressive batting, the 30‐year‐old has amassed 6,698 runs in 293 T20 games at a strike rate of 134.63, including four centuries and 32 fifties. His wicketkeeping record includes 181 catches and 37 stumpings. Seifert has featured in 77 T20Is for the Black Caps and has played in leagues such as the BBL, CPL, ILT20, and MLC. His base price is INR 1.5 crore.

England's Jamie Smith is among the most talked‐about overseas wicketkeepers heading into the IPL 2026 auction. The 25‐year‐old has scored 1,687 runs in 97 T20 matches at a strike rate of 144.31, including nine half‐centuries. Behind the stumps, he has 53 catches and 10 stumpings to his name. With 17 Tests, 19 ODIs, and five T20Is under his belt, Smith brings valuable international experience. He has registered with a base price of INR 2 crore.

Jonny Bairstow is a familiar face in the IPL and remains a strong candidate for the 2026 auction. The 36‐year‐old has played 52 matches in T20 leagues, scoring 1,674 runs at a strike rate of 146.07, including two centuries and nine fifties. His most recent stint was with Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025, where he scored 85 runs in two playoff matches.

Overall, Bairstow has 5,951 runs in 247 T20s, with five centuries and 31 half‐centuries. His wicketkeeping record includes 131 catches and 31 stumpings. He has represented England in 100 Tests, 107 ODIs, and 80 T20Is. Bairstow's base price is INR 1 crore.

England's Ben Duckett has also entered the IPL 2026 auction pool with a base price of INR 2 crore. The left‐hander has played 216 T20 matches, scoring 5,397 runs at a strike rate of 140.18, with 34 half‐centuries. His wicketkeeping record includes 107 catches and two stumpings. Duckett's international résumé features 40 Tests, 31 ODIs, and 20 T20Is, making him a seasoned option for franchises seeking experience and versatility.

South Africa's Quinton de Kock is another high‐profile wicketkeeper in the mix. The left‐hander has scored 3,309 runs in 115 T20 league matches at a strike rate of 134.02, including two centuries and 24 fifties. His wicketkeeping record includes 73 catches and 16 stumpings.

De Kock last played for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025, scoring 152 runs in eight games, with a top score of 97 not out. Overall, he has 11,452 runs in 414 T20 matches, with seven centuries and 75 fifties. A regular for South Africa, de Kock has set his base price at INR 1 crore.