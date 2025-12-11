403
US: SDF Merger with Syrian Military Critical for Regional Stability
(MENAFN) US Central Command (CENTCOM) is pressing for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to merge with Syrian government troops, calling the integration critical for regional stability and counterterrorism success.
Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM's commanding officer, addressed the Washington-based Middle East Institute's Syria conference virtually Wednesday, highlighting the March 10 integration agreement and emphasizing American readiness to facilitate ongoing negotiations, including through recent diplomatic contacts in Damascus.
"SDF's successful integration with the Syrian government forces will lead to a more predictable and stable security environment," he said about the group that is dominated by the YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK terror group.
"The United States and Syria have a shared interest in preserving peace and stability across the Middle East," he added.
Cooper detailed three strategic priorities for CENTCOM: relentlessly pursuing ISIS (Daesh) militants in Syria, facilitating the SDF's absorption into government forces—despite the group's ties to the YPG terror organization—and partnering with Damascus to strengthen counterterrorism capabilities.
"Cooperation with our Syrian partners is imperative to our collective success," he said.
The admiral revealed expanding operational coordination with the Syrian government, including combined missions that eliminated ISIS weapons depots and intercepted arms shipments allegedly destined for the Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah.
Reflecting on one year since Bashar al-Assad's removal from power, Cooper affirmed Washington remains "committed to the work ahead" and "laser focused" on safeguarding American personnel, defending the homeland and guaranteeing ISIS's permanent defeat.
He highlighted humanitarian progress at the Al-Hol and Al-Roj camps, where the detained population has plummeted from over 70,000 to 26,000 residents in two years.
Both displaced persons facilities in Syria's Al-Hasakah province, administered by the YPG/PKK-led SDF, house families of ISIS (Daesh) fighters who evacuated eastern Deir ez-Zor province amid combat. The UN and humanitarian organizations have repeatedly flagged deteriorating conditions at these sites.
On March 10, the Syrian presidency announced the integration accord, reinforcing national territorial integrity and rejecting separatist agendas.
Syrian authorities have subsequently claimed the SDF has failed to demonstrate compliance with the agreement's provisions.
The Syrian government has ramped up security operations following Assad's ouster after 24 years controlling the country.
