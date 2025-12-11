403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia reasserts it has no ‘aggressive plans’ toward NATO, EU
(MENAFN) Russia has reiterated that it holds no “aggressive plans” against NATO or EU member states and expressed its willingness to formalize this assurance in writing, as stated by reports.
“We have no aggressive plans, as President [Vladimir Putin] has clearly stated, against either NATO or EU members. We are prepared to formalize the corresponding guarantees in writing, in a legal document. Naturally, on a collective, reciprocal basis,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a roundtable in Moscow with ambassadors and representatives of international organizations.
Lavrov noted that recent discussions in Moscow between President Vladimir Putin and the US special envoy Steve Witkoff helped resolve the “misunderstandings and miscommunications” that emerged between the two countries following the Alaska summit in August.
He added that Russia continues to build upon the understandings reached with Washington at that summit, including presenting “additional proposals” related to collective security guarantees.
“We understand that discussions on security guarantees cannot be limited to Ukraine alone,” Lavrov emphasized.
The Russian minister affirmed that Moscow is open to reviewing all proposals “formulated in a collective context” that could lead to legally binding agreements, stating: “We don't want one crisis to be immediately followed by another.”
Lavrov also criticized Western nations, accusing them of attempting to “exploit” the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict to “divert attention” from “other crucial issues” affecting the international community, such as the situation in Palestine.
“We have no aggressive plans, as President [Vladimir Putin] has clearly stated, against either NATO or EU members. We are prepared to formalize the corresponding guarantees in writing, in a legal document. Naturally, on a collective, reciprocal basis,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a roundtable in Moscow with ambassadors and representatives of international organizations.
Lavrov noted that recent discussions in Moscow between President Vladimir Putin and the US special envoy Steve Witkoff helped resolve the “misunderstandings and miscommunications” that emerged between the two countries following the Alaska summit in August.
He added that Russia continues to build upon the understandings reached with Washington at that summit, including presenting “additional proposals” related to collective security guarantees.
“We understand that discussions on security guarantees cannot be limited to Ukraine alone,” Lavrov emphasized.
The Russian minister affirmed that Moscow is open to reviewing all proposals “formulated in a collective context” that could lead to legally binding agreements, stating: “We don't want one crisis to be immediately followed by another.”
Lavrov also criticized Western nations, accusing them of attempting to “exploit” the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict to “divert attention” from “other crucial issues” affecting the international community, such as the situation in Palestine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment