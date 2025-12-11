403
Five predictions for what 2026 holds for enterprise AI
(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) AI adoption globally is attracting serious investment and leadership attention. In growth markets such as the Middle East, AI is projected to add more than $232 billion to GDP by 2035, supported by national strategies that prioritise skills, infrastructure, and industry partnerships. This momentum shows how quickly organisations across the region are shifting from curiosity to practical execution. Against this backdrop, Alteryx, Inc. has outlined predictions on how AI will evolve in 2026 and what leaders should expect as the technology matures.
Refocusing AI: from big agents to practical automation
The ambition to build all-knowing enterprise agents is losing steam. Many organisations discovered that sweeping deployments produced little return, a pattern confirmed by MIT research showing that 95% of companies gained no meaningful value from broad, carte blanche AI rollouts. In 2026, the market will move back toward precision. Instead of attempting to replace entire workflows, leaders will concentrate on automating specific processes such as finance operations, procurement, or customer support. Targeted agents built for domain-level tasks will drive clearer outcomes, and companies will embed these capabilities into existing systems rather than rebuild their entire stack. This shift reflects a broader understanding that practical automation produces faster, more defensible impact than speculative AI moonshots.
Empowering the line of business and the democratization of the AI mandate
The balance of influence in AI strategy is changing. Over the past few years, IT teams absorbed much of the AI budget, yet business units often struggled to translate those investments into measurable gains. In 2026, line-of-business leaders will regain ownership of AI decision-making. CEOs will encourage CFOs, sales leaders, and operations heads to identify issues that directly affect their function and secure the tools that solve them. As a result, AI spending will follow those priorities, moving to teams that are closest to the problems and most accountable for results. This shift is reinforced by regional attitudes: 69% of Middle East businesses plan to increase AI investment next year, reflecting a broader confidence that AI can deliver value when responsibility sits with those who understand the operational context.
Chief Data and Analytics Officers must become more pragmatic
The role of the CDAO will shift from building the perfect data environment to enabling progress with the data that exists today. For years, data leaders argued that disjointed systems and inconsistent structures blocked meaningful insight generation. In 2026, those expectations will change. The winning approach will be grounded in pragmatism, prioritising action over perfection and helping the business generate insights without waiting for flawless organisation. The mandate will evolve from “fix everything first” to “drive outcomes now,” accelerating how quickly teams can test, validate, and scale solutions.
Shift toward mission-driven AI squads
In 2026, organisations will prioritise smaller, specialised AI teams focused on high-value use cases rather than broad experimentation. These mission-driven groups will work on areas such as agentic AI and composite AI, pairing business experts with data specialists and engineers to ensure solutions reflect real operational needs. Alteryx research shows that nine out of ten respondents in the Middle East say AI has transformed their work in the past year, and 94% of analysts globally report that their role now influences strategic decisions. Regional talent programs, including the UAE’s 1 Million AI Talents initiative, are strengthening this foundation and enabling organisations to scale multidisciplinary teams with confidence.
AI in 2026 will shift from ambition to precision, with progress led by empowered business units, pragmatic data leaders, and specialised teams focused on measurable outcomes. The next phase will reward organisations that use AI to solve real problems and scale what works. Looking ahead, regional investment and growing technical fluency will shape a more confident, execution-focused AI landscape.
