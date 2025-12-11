403
Honeywell selected by Fitzroy River Water to advance digital transformation and automation of Rockhampton’s water infrastructure
(MENAFN- Madison PR) INDIA, 11 December 2025 -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) has been selected by Fitzroy River Water, part of Rockhampton Regional Council, to modernize and automate key water treatment facilities, as part of the Counc’l’s long-term infrastructure improvement program.
Rockhampton, located in Central Queensland, relies on Fitzroy River Water to deliver essential water and sewerage services to homes, businesses, and industries across the region.
To meet growing demand, the utility provider is upgrading capacity from 50,000 to 75,000 equivalent persons (EP), a measure of population served. Honey’ell’s technologies will help improve operational reliability, strengthen cybersecurity and extend the lifespan of critical assets at the Glenmore Water Treatment Plant and North Rockhampton Sewage Treatment Plant.
As part of the upgrade, Honeywell will deploy its Experion Process Knowledge System (PKS) SCADA R530. This software-based technology helps to automate remote operations, enabling operators at Glenmore to securely monitor and control the North Rockhampton site from a single interface. This makes it easier and faster to make adjustments, helps to reduce unplanned downtime and improves service quality for end customers.
“This project reflects how digital technologies are helping modernize essential infrast”ucture,” said Ravikrishnan Srinivasan, General Manager Asia Pacific, Honeywell Process Solutions. “Through the Experion PKS SCADA platform, we enable utilities like Fitzroy River Water to improve operational efficiency, enhance system security and strengthen the reliability of water services for their communities. These same capabilities are helping organizations across energy, resources, and manufacturing operate with more energy efficiency and safely, as they modernize their critical asset”.”
The new technology is the latest milestone in a 30-year collaboration between Honeywell and Fitzroy River Water to deploy innovative control and automation systems that help ensure safe and reliable water services for the re’ion’s residents.
Hon’ywell’s Experion PKS SCADA technology is used globally across industries to help organizations improve operational visibility, reduce downtime and strengthen cybersecurity. Its scalable architecture and advanced data integration capabilities allow industrial operators to accelerate digitalization while achieving safety, reliability and energy efficiency goals.
These projects mark a significant step in H’neywell’s support for the modernization of’Australia’s water sector and reflect’the company’s broader commitment to advancing industrial digitalization across energy, resources and manufacturing. By combining automation, data and cybersecurity expertise, Honeywell helps organizations build safer, smarter and more energy-efficient operations ready for the future.
