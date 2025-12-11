403
Trump Announces Launch of “Gold Card” Program
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump has introduced the "Trump Gold Card," a controversial fast-track immigration initiative that grants expedited U.S. residency to individuals willing to pay substantial government fees and contribute $1 million to federal coffers.
The president revealed the program during a Wednesday White House roundtable with tech industry leaders, positioning it as a solution to help American corporations retain top-tier foreign graduates from elite universities.
"Very excitingly for me and for the country, we've just launched the Trump Gold Card," Trump declared, announcing the application system would become operational immediately.
According to Trump, the scheme could generate "tremendous amounts of money" while addressing what corporate executives characterize as unpredictability in securing long-term status for international talent.
The program's structure requires participants to submit a non-refundable $15,000 processing payment to the Department of Homeland Security, followed by a $1 million contribution after clearing background screenings to obtain expedited residency rights, government documentation confirms. Corporate entities may alternatively sponsor employees by paying $2 million for equivalent privileges.
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick outlined operational specifics during the roundtable session, emphasizing that candidates would face "the best vetting the government has ever done" and gain eligibility for citizenship within five years. He noted corporations could sponsor additional workers as previous beneficiaries achieve naturalization.
Officials are simultaneously developing a "Trump Platinum Card" option demanding a $5 million contribution, which would permit approved foreign nationals to remain stateside up to 270 days annually while avoiding U.S. taxation on international earnings.
Trump framed the initiative as mutually advantageous for American enterprise and federal revenue generation, projecting "billions of dollars" in Treasury income. He referenced major corporations—specifically mentioning Apple CEO Tim Cook—frequently losing distinguished international graduates due to current visa frameworks that cannot ensure permanent residency.
"They graduate number one in their class and there's no way of guaranteeing they can stay," he said.
Immigration policy analysts and constitutional scholars have issued fierce objections, arguing the program establishes an unauthorized wealth-dependent immigration pathway bypassing congressional approval. Multiple experts have cautioned that it violates constitutional provisions granting Congress exclusive immigration regulatory powers and undermines statutory restrictions governing established visa classifications including EB-1 and EB-2.
