(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus AIM VCT plc

Net Asset Value

Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 1 December 2025 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 48.7 pence per share.

For further information, please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619


