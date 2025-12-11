PEGASUS Takes The Next Step: First Aircraft Lands In Germany







The modified Bombardier Global 6000 for the PEGASUS airborne SIGINT mission undergoing flight trials ahead of transfer to Germany. Photo: Bombardier Defense

HAMBURG, Germany, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HENSOLDT, Lufthansa Technik Defense and Bombardier Defense have reached another key milestone in the PEGASUS (Persistent German Airborne Surveillance System) programme: the first aircraft has successfully arrived in Germany. Following its transatlantic flight from Bombardier's facility in Wichita, Kansas, the aircraft has landed at Lufthansa Technik's headquarters in Hamburg last week, where the next major phase of the programme will now begin.

Led by national electromagnetic warfare champion HENSOLDT and employing the extensive special mission aircraft capabilities of Lufthansa Technik, the German MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) specialist, and of Bombardier, the Canadian aircraft manufacturer, the PEGASUS programme will provide the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) with a state-of-the-art airborne signals intelligence (SIGINT) capability. The arrival of the first aircraft marks the transition from platform design and development in the United States to the mission system integration and certification phase in Germany.

“This delivery marks a decisive step towards operational capability,” said Jürgen Halder, Vice President Airborne SIGINT at HENSOLDT.“With the arrival of the first aircraft in Hamburg, we are entering the crucial phase of system integration and qualification. Together with our partners, we are now moving from design and test into full implementation - bringing the next generation of airborne intelligence to life.”

“Bombardier's high-performing Global aircraft are the go-to choice for the most demanding government missions around the world,” said Steve Patrick, Vice President, Bombardier Defense.“We are proud to collaborate with HENSOLDT and Lufthansa Technik to help bring this next-generation signals intelligence aircraft to the German Armed Forces.”

At Lufthansa Technik in Hamburg, the next steps will include the integration of the SIGINT system based on HENSOLDT's Kalaetron Integral, the installation of the mission cabin, and the integration of additional military and communication systems. Moreover, the company will handle both civil and military certification of the aircraft. In parallel, preparations for entry-into-service support are already underway - including training of technical and flight personnel and the creation and provision of technical documentation - to ensure a smooth transition into operational use.

“Seeing the PEGASUS aircraft returning to Hamburg for their important next chapter is a proud moment for our teams,” said Michael von Puttkamer, Vice President Special Aircraft Services at Lufthansa Technik.“This milestone marks the start of an exciting new phase in which we will bring together technology, craftsmanship, and special mission aircraft expertise to deliver one of the most advanced airborne intelligence platforms ever built.”

HENSOLDT acts as general contractor and holds overall responsibility for the realisation of the PEGASUS weapon system itself as well as the ground station, training facility and data analysis capabilities. Lufthansa Technik Defense serves as prime subcontractor, procuring and modifying the aircraft and integrating the reconnaissance system developed by HENSOLDT. Bombardier Defense provides the high-performance Global 6000 platform and supports the programme with its engineering and flight-testing expertise.

About HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT is a leading company in the European defence industry with a global reach. Based in Taufkirchen near Munich, the company develops sensor solutions for defence and security applications. As a system integrator, HENSOLDT offers platform-independent, networked sensors. At the same time, the company is driving forward the development of defence electronics and optronics and investing in new solutions based on software-defined defence. In addition, the company is expanding its range of offers to include new service models and is extending its portfolio of system solutions. In 2024, HENSOLDT achieved a turnover of 2.24 billion euros. Following the acquisition of ESG GmbH, the company employs around 9,000 people. HENSOLDT is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the MDAX.



About Lufthansa Technik Defense:

Since 2023, Lufthansa Technik AG has been underlining its strategic decision to become more involved in the military aircraft sustainment and modification market with its Lufthansa Technik Defense brand. It encompasses all activities in the defence business for the German Armed Forces and its NATO partners. Within this framework, the company is part of the industry teams in various current modernization and procurement programs for the German Air and Naval Forces. Besides PEGASUS, this also encompasses programmes such as the P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and the CH-47 Chinook heavy transport helicopter. In addition, Lufthansa Technik Defense has signed a memorandum of understanding with Lockheed Martin, Rheinmetall, and ESG for technical support for the future German fleet of F-35 fighters.

About Bombardier Defense

Bombardier Defense offers something unique, combining Bombardier's portfolio of top-performing Challenger and Global aircraft with unparalleled engineering and maintenance expertise to create custom solutions. Known for its collaborative and flexible approach, Bombardier Defense builds long-term partnerships with governments and militaries, as well as joining forces with the world's most advanced mission system providers. Driven by a rich history of innovation, we are shaping the defense solutions of the future.

Bombardier Defense is based in Wichita, KS, with a manufacturing presence across North America. Leveraging Bombardier's highly responsive, worldwide support network, we offer expert maintenance services and tailored support options to our government and military customers. Hundreds of Bombardier aircraft perform critical airborne missions around the world, including Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C), border and maritime patrol, multi-role, head of state transport, medevac, urgent humanitarian assistance and more.