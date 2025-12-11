Brazil's Financial Morning Call For December 11, 2025



12:00 PM BRT – Retail Sales (MoM) (Oct) Cons: -0.2% Prev: -0.3% 12:00 PM BRT – Retail Sales (YoY) (Oct) Cons: -0.5% Prev: 0.8% Implication: Weaker-than-expected retail sales could underscore credit strains from 15% Selic and industrial slowdowns in São Paulo, amplifying Copom's hawkish hold and pressuring consumption-sensitive names amid farm credit woes curbing rural spending for 2026.

11:00 AM BRT – Thomson Reuters IPSOS PCSI (Dec) Prev: 51.72 Implication: Steady PCSI bolsters Banxico's resilience against tariff risks, supporting MXN near 18.18/USD but vulnerable to softer U.S. data.



13:30 PM BRT – Initial Jobless Claims Cons: 220K Prev: 191K

13:30 PM BRT – Continuing Jobless Claims Cons: 1,950K Prev: 1,939K 13:30 PM BRT – Trade Balance (Sep) Cons: -62.50B Prev: -59.60B Implication: Rising claims and wider trade gap signal labor softening post-Fed cut, easing yields and aiding BRL inflows via dollar weakness near 98.6 DXY.



00:30 AM BRT – Employment Change (Nov) Act: -21.3K Cons: 20.0K Prev: 41.1K

00:30 AM BRT – Unemployment Rate (Nov) Act: 4.3% Cons: 4.4% Prev: 4.3% 00:30 AM BRT – Participation Rate (Nov) Act: 66.7% Cons: 67.0% Prev: 66.9% Implication: Sharp jobs miss boosts RBA cut odds, weakening AUD and favoring BRL carry trades.

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Brazil's financial markets open today with the Ibovespa riding fresh highs after a 0.69% gain to 159,074.97 points. The rally was fueled by the Federal Reserve's third straight 0.25-point rate cut to 3.50–3.75%. At the same time, the Central Bank's hawkish Selic hold at 15% for a“prolonged period” aims to anchor inflation expectations amid persistent risks. This“higher for longer” bet prioritizes credibility despite moderating growth. However, São Paulo's industrial output plunged 1.2% in October, dragging national industry to a tepid 0.1% rise and signaling that recovery is losing steam in manufacturing hubs. Meanwhile, the crucial farm sector braces for barely 1% agribusiness GDP growth in 2026 amid credit delinquencies hitting 11.4% and shrinking loan access for smaller producers. Sticky services inflation and Trump tariff threats add external headwinds, squeezing exporters even as robust foreign inflows cushion liquidity. The real weakened 0.6% to R$5.47 despite a softer global dollar, jolted by the Fed's split“dot plot” showing just one 2026 cut and Flávio Bolsonaro's 2026 bid injecting campaign noise, though high Selic limits downside. November's IPCA cooled to 4.46% YoY inside the target band, validating the Copom's contractionary stance but frustrating borrowers with world-high real rates.Brazil's Retail Sales at 12:00 PM are crucial, with consensus pointing to a -0.2% MoM and -0.5% YoY contraction. Such results could highlight Selic-induced credit squeezes and industrial faltering in São Paulo. They would also reinforce Copom's“higher for longer” path despite IPCA cooling and validate calls for fiscal discipline amid debt risks near 89% of GDP. The data could cap Ibovespa upside near 159,000 points if it signals a broader loss of recovery momentum tied to the farm sector's anemic 1% outlook for 2026. U.S. jobless claims at 13:30 PM gauge Fed's wait-and-see post-cut, with upside risks softening dollar tailwinds for LatAm; Australia's jobs miss at 00:30 AM adds global easing bias, while Mexico's PCSI tests nearshoring strength.The Ibovespa inched higher by 0.69% to 159,074.97 points as Wall Street rallied after the Fed cut. Commodities and blue-chip exporters led the gains, while retailers and small caps lagged near record levels. Copom's hawkish 15% Selic hold helped anchor the real but weighed on rate-sensitive names. The index is brushing historical peaks in an uptrend above major moving averages. Read moreU.S. markets closed higher on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.1%, the S&P 500 rising 0.7%, and the Nasdaq Composite gaining 0.7%. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies hit a record close. The Federal Reserve announced its third interest rate cut of the year, lowering the benchmark rate to 3.5%–3.75%, and ruled out a rate hike. Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated the central bank is“well positioned to wait and see how the economy evolves.” Financials and small-cap stocks led gains, while tech stocks were mixed: Oracle fell 11% after missing revenue expectations, but Synopsys and Planet Labs rose on strong earnings. Year-to-date, the S&P 500 is up 16.4%, the Dow is up 12.2%, and the Nasdaq has gained 22.1%. While the rate cut was welcomed, analysts caution that future monetary policy remains uncertain, and volatility could rise as the Fed adopts a wait-and-see approach. Read moreThe Mexican peso firmed to around 18.18 per dollar, extending its streak near year-highs. The S&P/BMV IPC fell 0.45% to 63,409 points despite gains on Wall Street. Media and consumer stocks such as Grupo Televisa (+6.78%), Grupo Nutrisa (+5.77%), and Grupo Kuo (+4.63%) outperformed. Meanwhile, blue-chips including Orbia, Vesta, GCC, Inbursa, and Banco del Bajío dropped between 1.9% and 3.3%. Read moreThe Argentine peso held near 1,437.5 wholesale (1,460 retail, 1,450 blue), calmed by a $1B dollar bond sale at 9% yield drawing $1.4B bids; the Merval lifted 0.9% to 3,013,647 points on debt optimism and fiscal orthodoxy, consolidating near records with slower momentum. Read moreThe Colombian peso firmed amid dollar softening; the COLCAP's stock rally paused after recent records. Read moreThe Chilean peso firmed to near 923 per dollar on softer U.S. yields and buoyant copper. The IPSA slipped as its rally paused near 10,170 points, still below record levels, with the RSI showing overbought conditions. Winners such as CMPC, Quiñenco, Cencosud, Falabella, and SQM-B were boosted by foreign interest in resources and consumption. Meanwhile, laggards including Ripley, Parque Arauco, Banco Santander Chile, Enel Américas, and Falabella were tested by valuations and political factors. Read moreThe real weakened 0.6% to R$5.47 as Fed's split“dot plot” (one 2026 cut) and Flávio Bolsonaro's 2026 bid revived policy zigzags, offsetting global dollar slide below 99 DXY and Copom's 15% hold signaling prolonged contractionary stance despite IPCA at 4.46% YoY; USD/BRL above key averages eyes R$5.50–5.55 tests, with exporters capping spikes. Read moreBitcoin fell below $90,000 after retreating from its $100,000-plus highs. Ether and altcoins like Solana, Litecoin, and Dogecoin dropped 4%–7% as the Fed's cautious cut signaled limited easing amid inflation and debt worries. Thinner liquidity is exposing the fragility of Bitcoin's safe-haven narrative. Even so, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF inflows and new Ether/XRP products point to ongoing institutional accumulation. This contrasts sharply with the speculative volatility seen in memecoins. Read more

Brazil's recovery is faltering as São Paulo's industrial engine drops 1.2% in October (cumulative -1.7%, and 22.8% below its 2011 peak).

This decline drags national output to +0.1% and pulls 12-month growth down to 0.9% amid high costs, heavy taxes, and continued commodity reliance.

Growth is instead skewing toward extraction-driven states like Minas Gerais (+2.1%) and Rio de Janeiro (+4.1%), eroding manufacturing jobs and Brazil's nearshoring appeal.

The farm sector's projected 1% GDP growth for 2026 - despite R$1.57 trillion in output (+5.1%) - reflects 11.4% credit delinquencies, weak insurance coverage (under 5%), and a shift toward self-financing.

These pressures risk food shocks and export strains under a 15% Selic rate and potential Trump tariffs. Copom's hawkish hold is betting on anchored inflation, with the 2025 forecast revised to 4.4%, aiming to secure future stability. The stance frustrates borrowers but helps cushion the real near R$5.47.

Read moreInflation cools to 4.46% YoY inside target for first time in years, but services stickiness sustains Copom's 15% Selic“higher for longer.” Read more São Paulo industry -1.2% MoM, national +0.1%, signaling fragmented recovery loss. Read more Farm agribusiness GDP barely +1% in 2026 amid 11.4% delinquencies and credit rationing. Read more Flávio Bolsonaro's 2026 bid jolts real to R$5.47 on policy noise. Copom holds Selic at 15% with contractionary bias for prolonged period. Read more Industrial map fragments: Extraction booms, manufacturing hubs like SP falter 22.8% below peak. Read more Farm output to R$1.57T +5.1%, but growth sputters on weak insurance and self-financing rise to 30%. Read more