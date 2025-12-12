3 Shocking Twists WWE Could Deliver At Saturday Night's Main Event For John Cena's Farewell

Saturday Night's Main Event XLII may hold emotional farewells, shocking upsets, and legendary returns.

The 17‐time WWE Champion has spent his farewell tour revisiting rivalries with CM Punk, Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, and others. Saturday Night's Main Event could mark the end of his in‐ring journey. Cena may deliver an emotional farewell either inside the squared circle or backstage, where he could reunite with his legendary rivals. Hall of Famers such as The Undertaker might also appear, creating a rare and heartfelt moment. For fans, this would be a nostalgic celebration of Cena's career and his impact on WWE.

The card also features a champion versus champion clash between NXT titleholder Oba Femi and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. While Rhodes is widely expected to win, WWE could shock the audience by allowing Oba to score a clean victory. Such a result would instantly elevate Oba as a credible main event star and signal the company's intent to push him into the spotlight. A clean win over Rhodes would be one of the boldest booking decisions of the night.

Throughout Cena's farewell tour, many of his greatest rivals have returned to share the spotlight. One name missing so far is Batista, who shares a storied history with Cena dating back to the Ruthless Aggression Era. WWE could deliver a major surprise by bringing Batista back for Saturday Night's Main Event. His presence during Cena's retirement celebration would be a fitting tribute, uniting several iconic superstars from the same era. A reunion of legends to honor Cena's career would provide fans with a memorable closing chapter.