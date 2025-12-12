Inside Lionel Messi's $50 Million Car Collection: 7 Stunning Rides That Define His Luxury Lifestyle

From rare Ferraris to bold SUVs, Messi's garage is more than cars - it's a statement of power.

Messi's most famous car is the Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti, valued at nearly $35 million. This rare racing machine, built in the 1950s, is one of only a handful ever produced. It represents exclusivity and history, making it the crown jewel of his garage. Owning such a car places Messi in a league of collectors who value heritage as much as performance.

Among the most exotic cars in his possession is the Pagani Zonda Tricolore, worth over $2 million. Known for its aerodynamic design and thunderous V12 engine, the Zonda is a statement of rarity. Messi's choice here reflects his taste for unique engineering marvels that are as much art pieces as they are vehicles.

Messi's long association with Audi during his Barcelona years brought several models into his garage, but the R8 Spyder stands out. Sleek, convertible, and versatile, it blends everyday usability with supercar performance. For Messi, it was a practical yet stylish option during his time in Spain, balancing comfort with speed.

The Maserati GranTurismo MC Stradale adds Italian flair to Messi's lineup. With its aggressive styling and powerful V8 engine, it's a car built for both elegance and thrill. Messi's ownership of this model shows his appreciation for brands that combine tradition with modern performance.

The Mercedes SLS AMG, famous for its gull‐wing doors, is one of the most iconic cars in Messi's collection. Valued at around $500,000, it represents German precision and bold design. The SLS AMG is not just a car but a symbol of engineering excellence, and Messi's garage would be incomplete without it.

Lionel Messi balances his supercars with practical luxury SUVs. The Range Rover Vogue is his family‐friendly choice, offering comfort and premium appeal. The Cadillac Escalade, on the other hand, reflects American luxury - spacious, bold, and perfect for his lifestyle in Miami. Together, these SUVs show Messi's preference for versatility alongside extravagance.

Messi's collection also includes lighter touches. The Mini Cooper S Cabriolet is compact and playful, proving not every car in his garage needs to be a multimillion‐dollar supercar. In contrast, the Ferrari F430 Spider is a timeless Italian convertible, sporty yet elegant, showcasing his enduring love for Ferrari. These two cars highlight the balance between fun and tradition in his lineup.