Row Erupts Over Eggs: Eggoz Faces Social Media Backlash Over Viral Cancer Claim Founder Says Shocked

MENAFN - Live Mint) Premium egg brand Eggoz is facing reputational pressure after a YouTube channel, Trustified, claimed that blind lab testing of the company's eggs detected traces of AOZ, a metabolite of the banned antibiotic Nitrofuran. The report, which has gone viral across social media platforms, has triggered questions around food safety, brand claims and regulatory oversight in India's fast-growing branded protein market.

Trustified said a sample of Eggoz eggs showed AOZ levels of 0.73 parts per billion (ppb). While the quantity detected was minimal, the allegation struck at the heart of the company's“100% antibiotic-free” positioning-an attribute that has helped Eggoz carve a premium niche in a largely unorganised egg industry.

Nitrofuran derivatives have been banned in poultry farming due to their potential carcinogenic risk. For consumers willing to pay higher prices to avoid antibiotic residues and industrial-farming contaminants, the claim ignited strong reactions online, including calls for clearer traceability and accountability.

Eggoz says products remain compliant with FSSAI standards

On 9 December, Eggoz issued a detailed clarification on Instagram, asserting that its eggs remain safe for consumption and are compliant with the standards set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The company said small, trace-level residues may occur due to environmental factors such as groundwater contamination and do not indicate antibiotic use on farms.

“We take every care to maintain quality and safety across the entire value chain, including ensuring zero antibiotic usage,” the company said in a statement. Eggoz also announced that it had initiated additional tests through an independent NABL-accredited laboratory to provide further assurance to consumers and stakeholders.

The firm followed this with an update on X (formerly Twitter) in the early hours of 11 December, sharing direct links to its quality reports. Its website has since added publicly accessible lab reports in what appears to be a shift toward heightened transparency.

Founder terms allegations 'misinformation'

Eggoz co-founder Abhishek Negi said the controversy had caused avoidable panic among consumers. In a detailed public note, he described the claims as“misinformation and fear-mongering” that undermined the brand's work over the past six years.

Negi reiterated the company's stance that no banned antibiotics are used on Eggoz farms.“Ban means ban. There is no discussion, no exception, no jugaad,” he said. He added that the company was the first in India to introduce 11 safety checks, herbal feed and batch-level transparency.

Negi said Eggoz has shared its latest NABL-accredited lab reports, which he claims show no presence of banned substances, pesticides or heavy metals. A new batch has also been submitted for independent testing, with results expected within a week.