Wisr AI Systems Appoints Jonathan Niednagel, Cyber Risk & Intelligence Veteran, To Board Of Directors

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) - Wisr AI Systems Inc. (CSE: WISR) ("Wisr AI" or the "Company"), a leader in developing, is pleased to announce the appointment ofas a member of the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Niednagel's addition significantly deepens Wisr AI's expertise in the critical areas of cyber risk, third party risk management (TPRM) and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC).

Impact and Expertise in Cybersecurity Governance

Mr. Niednagel brings over 25 years of experience in enterprise cybersecurity and governance, risk, and compliance, having worked with notable industry leaders including Symantec, Mobile Automation, Datum, Evantix, RiskRecon, and Prevalent.

His career successes directly align with Wisr AI's focus on enterprise risk:



Venture Leadership and Exits: He is a 4x venture-backed founder and CEO, all with exits. He also served as a Partner at a venture capital firm, managing dozens of investments and exits.

GRC Domain Expertise: He founded Datum Security in the Third-Party Cyber Risk space, which subsequently exited to Prevalent and Insight Partners.

Corporate Scale and Revenue: In his early career, he served as Senior Group Product Manager at Symantec, where he managed the Enterprise portfolio generating over $100M USD in annual revenue.

Strategic Transaction Experience: Mr. Niednagel assisted the CEO of RiskRecon in its sale to MasterCard for nearly 20X trailing revenue, demonstrating deep experience in valuing and transacting cybersecurity assets. Thought Leadership: He is a sought-after speaker on topics including third-party cyber risk, GRC, and Supply Chain risk.

Wisr AI is developing Agentic AI platforms that predict, prioritise, and monitor cyber and third-party risk. Mr. Niednagel's extensive GRC background ensures that Wisr AI's platform is strategically aligned to provide the precise and actionable insights required by enterprise risk teams managing vendor networks.

"Jonathan Niednagel's experience is invaluable as we scale our Agentic AI platform," said Rob Goehring, CEO of Wisr AI. "His decades of leadership in GRC and third-party risk management, coupled with his deep knowledge of major market transitions-such as the RiskRecon acquisition-will be instrumental in refining our strategy, ensuring our technology delivers maximum impact and adherence to the complex regulatory and governance needs of our target enterprise customers."

The appointment of Mr. Niednagel reinforces Wisr AI's commitment to building world-class leadership with deep domain and scale-up experience.

About Wisr AI Systems Inc.

Wisr AI Systems Inc. (CSE: WISR) is a Vancouver-based technology company building agentic AI platforms that predict, prioritize, and monitor cyber and third-party risk. Its solutions help enterprises ingest and interpret real-time global signals to manage complex vendor ecosystems and supply chains more intelligently. Wisr empowers organizations with dynamic risk visibility and actionable intelligence to support stronger cybersecurity governance and operational resilience.

For more information about Wisr AI, please visit .