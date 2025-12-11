Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Defense Forces Repel Sudden Attack On Pokrovsk, Enemy Attempts To Break Through In Fog Using Armored Vehicles

Defense Forces Repel Sudden Attack On Pokrovsk, Enemy Attempts To Break Through In Fog Using Armored Vehicles


2025-12-11 06:05:46
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on television by Ruslan Muzychuk, a National Guard spokesman, according to Ukrinform.

“The weather conditions are currently foggy, especially in the morning and often during daylight hours. Accordingly, we see that the enemy tried to use armored vehicles for an unexpected attack on Pokrovsk, and the fact that they were detected and destroyed in such weather is a great credit to all the Defense Forces,” Muzychuk said.

He said that the Ukrainian military continues offensive operations in more than 15 settlements around Pokrovsk.

According to the National Guard spokesman, in recent days, the enemy has been trying to storm the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, Oleksandrohrad, and Lyman sectors.

Read also: SBU drones halt operation of Russian oil platform in Caspian Sea

As reported, 234 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the front line over the past day, December 10, including 49 Russian assaults that were stopped in the Pokrovsk sector.

Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov

MENAFN11122025000193011044ID1110466520



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search