Defense Forces Repel Sudden Attack On Pokrovsk, Enemy Attempts To Break Through In Fog Using Armored Vehicles

“The weather conditions are currently foggy, especially in the morning and often during daylight hours. Accordingly, we see that the enemy tried to use armored vehicles for an unexpected attack on Pokrovsk, and the fact that they were detected and destroyed in such weather is a great credit to all the Defense Forces,” Muzychuk said.

He said that the Ukrainian military continues offensive operations in more than 15 settlements around Pokrovsk.

According to the National Guard spokesman, in recent days, the enemy has been trying to storm the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, Oleksandrohrad, and Lyman sectors.

As reported, 234 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the front line over the past day, December 10, including 49 Russian assaults that were stopped in the Pokrovsk sector.

