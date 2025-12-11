Drones Attack Acron Fertilizer Plant In Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Telegram channel Astra, Ukrinform reports.

Residents of Veliky Novgorod reported explosions and fires at PJSC Acron. Regional governor Aleksandr Dronov said air defenses were operating.

According to Astra's analysis, one eyewitness photo was taken eight kilometers from the plant, and the area where a fire is visible overlaps with the Acron site.

Eyewitnesses also filmed the moment of an explosion. Astra says the filming location was about 8.5 kilometers from the plant.

PJSC Acron produces mineral fertilizers and industrial chemicals. According to the company's website, the plant manufactures a wide range of nitrogen and complex fertilizers, as well as industrial products. Its output includes ammonium nitrate, components of which have industrial uses in both civilian and military sectors.

Astra also reported that the town of Dorogobuzh in Russia's Smolensk region came under attack overnight, causing a fire. Local residents said the target was PJSC Dorogobuzh, another producer of fertilizers and industrial chemicals. A combined heat and power plant is located in the nearby settlement of Verkhnedneprovsky.

In Voronezh, a drone attack damaged a power line, leading to temporary electricity and heating outages on the city's left bank.

Regional governor Aleksandr Gusev claimed air defenses shot down seven drones and a high-speed aerial target over Voronezh and four nearby districts. He said an industrial facility in the south of the region was damaged.

Astra's OSINT analysis found that damaged residential buildings in Voronezh are located about one kilometer from both the city's heat and power plant and the Voronezhsintezkauchuk facility.

In Russia's Tula region, a drone attack damaged a fuel station and a school building, governor Dmitry Milyaev said.

