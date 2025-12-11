Middle Corridor, North-South Route Drive Investment In Eurasian Transport Sector

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The transport and logistics sector in Eurasia remains highly attractive for investors, in part due to the active development of international corridors, including the North-South Transport Corridor and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), Trend reports citing the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB).

“The growing importance of the Middle Corridor and the North-South Transport Corridor has been a key trend in recent years. Cargo traffic along the Middle Corridor reached 3.3 million tons in 2024, including 56,500 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). Shipments via the North-South Corridor exceeded 20 million tons, including 50,000 TEUs. Target forecasts for 2030 are 11.4 million tons for the Middle Corridor and 32 million tons for the North-South Corridor,” the report said.

The growth in freight traffic is driving the development of rail, road, port, and logistics infrastructure, including warehousing and digital solutions to facilitate efficient multimodal transit. Overall investment needs for the development of the Eurasian transport framework in Central Asia are estimated to exceed $52 billion by 2035, according to the EDB.

The Middle Corridor is a transport and trade route connecting Asia and Europe and passing through several countries in the region. The route starts in China, crosses Central Asian countries including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, then traverses the Caspian Sea, passing through Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The corridor provides a land-based connection linking eastern Asia, including China, to Europe, bypassing longer maritime routes.