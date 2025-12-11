Zigchain's Proof Of Stake Secures Shariah Certification, Opening Access To The US$5.98 Trillion Islamic Finance Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amanie Advisors' fatwa classifies validator rewards as Sharia compliant, resolving key barrier to institutional participation in blockchain staking

Dubai, UAE, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZIGChain, a Layer-1 blockchain purpose-built for compliant wealth generation, today announced that it has obtained Shariah certification for its Proof of Stake consensus mechanism from Amanie Advisors. This certification potentially unlocks access to the Islamic finance sector, which reached $5.98 trillion in assets in 2024 and is projected to hit $9.7 trillion by 2029, according to the ICD-Refinitiv Islamic Finance Development Indicator report. This massive market has largely remained untapped from blockchain staking infrastructure.

The certification addresses a fundamental, longstanding barrier to blockchain adoption: the classification of staking rewards under Islamic law. Traditional Proof of Stake mechanisms have faced scrutiny from Shariah scholars due to structural similarities to interest-based arrangements.

Amanie Advisors, which previously certified Binance Earn products, determined that ZIGChain's validator mechanism operates as a Wakala bil Istithmar structure, an investment agency model, where validators perform genuine economic work through block validation rather than generating passive interest.

"The certification examines the actual economic function of validators within the network," said Abdul Rafay Gadit, ZIGChain co-founder. "The distinction between earning through productive work versus interest is critical for institutional participants operating under Shariah governance."

"This certification represents a significant development for Islamic institutional investors," said Dr Mohd Daud Bakar, Chairman of Amanie Advisors. "By establishing that validators perform genuine economic activity through computational work and risk-taking, rather than merely lending capital, we've resolved a key uncertainty that has kept Islamic institutions on the sidelines of blockchain staking."

Technical Implications

The certification specifically covers ZIGChain's staking infrastructure, establishing that:



Validators function as investment agents performing computational work

Reward distribution follows profit-sharing rather than fixed-return models The governance structure aligns with Islamic partnership principles



Amanie Advisors' review process examined the platform's validator economics, reward mechanisms, and governance structures over several months.

Industry Precedent

While individual Islamic finance deals have been tokenized on various blockchains, the certification specifically classifies ZIGChain's validator mechanism as operating under the Wakala bil Istithmar structure (an Islamic investment agency model), marking a breakthrough in how Proof of Stake can align with Islamic investment principles. The distinction matters for institutional allocation because it assures that PoS staking, at the blockchain level, is Halal, regardless of whether institutions stake directly, through validators, or via intermediary service providers. This ethical classification addresses the core concerns Islamic institutional investors have around value creation, risk structure, and reward justification in staking models.

By validating the underlying consensus mechanism rather than a single token, product, or isolated transaction, the certification sets a new precedent for how Proof of Stake networks can operate within Shariah frameworks. It demonstrates that consensus-level staking mechanics can meet Islamic ethical and commercial principles, and creates a replicable pathway for other blockchain networks seeking alignment with Islamic investment mandates and access to Islamic institutional capital with confidence.

The Shariah certification follows a series of strategic institutional engagements by ZIGChain, including a $30 million $ZIG allocation by BTCS S.A., a publicly listed company in Poland, which has also announced that they will be running a validator on ZIGChain, and a $300 million digital treasury strategy and tokenization initiative in collaboration with SEGG Media Corporation, a company listed on Nasdaq. The platform's broader ecosystem includes Zamanat, focused on Shariah-aligned asset tokenization, Nawa Finance for institutional-grade Sharia-compliant yield products, and Valdora Finance, a protocol enabling liquid staking.

About ZIGChain

ZIGChain is a modular blockchain network designed for scalable and secure DeFi applications. It provides the foundation for institutions, fintechs and on-chain platforms to issue, manage and scale asset-backed products with transparency. The network supports regulated tokenization modules, real-world-asset frameworks and yield-generation protocols such as Nawa Finance. Website:

About Amanie Advisors

Amanie Advisors is a leading global Islamic finance consultancy specializing in Shariah advisory, governance, and product structuring. With a network of renowned scholars and experts, the firm supports financial institutions, governments, and corporates worldwide in developing compliant, innovative, and sustainable solutions aligned with international standards.

