BJP Trains Gun On Cong Govt After HC Quashes Closure Order Of Jan Aushadhi Centres

MENAFN - IANS) Belagavi, Dec 11 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP has criticised the Congress-led state government after the High Court quashed the latter's order directing the closure of Jan Aushadhi centres operating within government hospital premises across the state.

A Karnataka High Court bench headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna struck down the government's decision to shut all Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) or Jan Aushadhi Kendras (JAKs) functioning on government hospital campuses.

The order was issued on Wednesday following a batch of petitions filed by Kendra owners and public interest litigants challenging the government's move.

BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, speaking in Belagavi on Thursday, said, "Jan Aushadhi centres are a gift and a special programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the poor of this country. The poor receive medicines at affordable prices here. Unfortunately, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah cannot tolerate the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

"They keep shouting that Siddaramaiah is an 'Ahinda' Chief Minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who comes from the backward classes, has introduced many popular schemes. The Siddaramaiah-led government conspired to create obstacles for one of his programmes meant to provide low-cost medicines to people," Vijayendra alleged.

"I am happy that the High Court has struck down the state government's order banning Jan Aushadhi centres. Through this, I request and urge CM Siddaramaiah to stop engaging in politics of hatred and build a cordial relationship with the Centre. It will benefit the people and the state," he said.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka said, "The Karnataka Congress government has always been an ATM for the high command. They issue tenders wherever there is money. Jan Aushadhi centres provide medicines at 60 to 70 per cent lower prices. People have welcomed the scheme. Only medicines approved by the Centre are sold in Jan Aushadhi units."

"They don't get commissions. So they find excuses to sabotage the scheme. Poor patients need relief, and the government should not betray them. This government is cheating them. It's all about commission. The entire government is drowning in commission business," Ashoka charged.

"They do not have the capacity to build new hospitals. This is a scheme of the Centre, not of private individuals. They should have welcomed it and expanded the number of centres," he added.

BJP National Yuva Morcha President and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya said, "The Karnataka High Court has quashed the politically motivated Government Order that attempted to close down Jan Aushadhi Kendras in government hospitals."

"This setback for the Congress government should serve as a lesson that political vendetta must never come in the way of public interest," he stated.

The PMBJP has helped the poor save more than Rs 30,000 crore in medical expenses over the past 10 years by supplying affordable generic medicines through Jan Aushadhi Kendras, Surya said.