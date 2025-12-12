403
Kuwait Condemns Israeli Occupation Raid On UNRWA HQ
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Kuwait's strongest condemnation of the Israeli occupation forces' raid on the headquarters of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem.
In a statement, the ministry underlined that this raid constitutes a direct violation of international humanitarian law, and a blatant challenge to international will.
It reiterated Kuwait's unwavering commitment to supporting UNRWA.
The statement also stressed the need for the international community to unite in upholding its will by protecting UNRWA from the systematic Israeli targeting and aggression. (end)
