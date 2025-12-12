43 Underground Schools Being Built In Kharkiv Region - Zelenska

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the President's wife, Olena Zelenska, on Telegram.

“Kharkiv region is Ukraine's leader in the construction of underground educational institutions. Currently, 43 underground schools are being built here, financed as part of the comprehensive”Offline School" policy, of which 5 projects are being implemented with the support of The Howard G. Buffett Foundation in the Lozivska and Blyznyukivska communities, for which I cannot thank Ukraine's friend Howard Buffett enough," Olena Zelenska said after visiting one of the underground educational institutions.

According to the first lady, underground schools are not“gloomy pictures of life without windows,” but an opportunity to maintain a normal rhythm of life - to go to school, meet friends and teachers in person, attend clubs or extra classes.

“In the fall, more than 50,000 children in the Kharkiv region have already started offline or blended learning. The construction of new facilities will allow more than 40,000 additional students to switch to offline or blended learning,” Zelenska said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 1, three more underground schools were opened in Kharkiv, bringing the total number of such educational spaces in the city to seven.