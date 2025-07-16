Vericast Receives 17 Accolades From 2025 Hermes Creative Awards

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We're honored to be recognized in this year's Hermes Creative Awards," said Lauren Kirkley at Vericast. "Vericast is focused on delivering results for financial institutions, and a large component of that is our unique creative marketing work. Our Creative Services team plays a critical role in how our clients approach and develop their creative strategies and we're happy to see that work celebrated."

The competition this year was high with more than 6,000 entries from around the world. Submissions came from a range of companies including advertising agencies, production companies, corporate marketing departments and freelancers. Judges look for submissions that truly showcase skills and results that surpass the high standards of excellence for the respective fields the submissions are from. The full list of winners, including Vericast, can be found here .

Vericast transforms ideas and objectives into powerful campaigns and marketing tools that reach the right customers in the right places at the right time. The brand's proven knowledge and unwavering commitment to creating exceptional creative solutions are key drivers in how Vericast enhances client offerings to elevate their bottom line and industry success. Vericast remains focused on creating marketing campaigns and communications that deliver effective results for FIs in today's crowded and constantly shifting landscape.

To learn more about how Vericast helps FIs achieve their goals, please visit Vericast/Financial-Solutions .

About Vericast

Vericast is the FI performance partner. We help banks and credit unions drive growth, improve efficiency, increase engagement and navigate change through the power of data, technology and people. Our advanced analytics, data-driven insights and integrated solution set enable better execution with agility, precision and scale. That's why thousands of financial institutions look to Vericast and our 150 years of financial services expertise to help them achieve more.

