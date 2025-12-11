403
Sagehill Creative Pathway Opens As Chennai's First Fully Residential Cambridge School
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chennai, December 10, 2025: Sagehill Creative Pathway School, announced its opening as Chennai's first fully residential Cambridge (IGCSE) Campus. Promoted by Neelakesav Education and Research Trust Neelakesav Education and Research Trust, the school brings focused approach to purposeful learning and structured growth. Its design aligns space, safety and movement to support confident, independent learners.
The campus is shaped around clear learning intent, with adaptable studios and movement spaces that support focus and inquiry. The academic approach integrates Cambridge IGCSE methods with the International Creative Pathway Program to strengthen conceptual clarity, communication and disciplined skill growth. Boarding houses provide defined routines, pastoral care and balanced nutrition, creating a residential model that builds independence with support and confidence with care.
Speaking on the launch of the school, Sundeep Vasu, Director, Sagehill Creative Pathway School, said "Sagehill has been envisioned to meet the realities of modern childhood and modern parenting. Our residential model brings structure, clarity and continuity into learning, supported by a rhythm that keeps families meaningfully connected. The focus is to create an environment that encourages calm thinking, steady growth and the courage to lead."
Sagehill's engagement model gives families structured, outcome-based visibility into the learning process. Every touchpoint is purposeful and keeps communication focused on progress and development. The system creates continuity between school and home so growth stays steady and aligned.
Sagehill Creative Pathway School is coming up on a thoughtfully planned campus on the outskirts of Chennai, integrating residential blocks, learning studios, movement zones and open landscapes within a single, purpose-built environment. The school will begin its first academic cycle in the upcoming year.
