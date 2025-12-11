A Powerful Story of Trauma, Triumph, and the Healing Power of Truth

Author and educator Marly Bergerud releases her gripping memoir, Three Faces of the Devil: A Memoir of Courage and Hope, a deeply moving account of childhood trauma, emotional survival, and the long-awaited healing that comes from finally telling one's truth.

In this raw and inspiring work, Bergerud courageously shares a lifetime of experiences buried beneath decades of silence. From her early years in North Dakota-where isolation, fear, and abuse shadowed her childhood-Marly found refuge in solitude and the expressive world of dance. But even as her adult life blossomed with academic achievement, professional acclaim, and creative success, the memories she had locked away surfaced again, demanding to be faced.

The memoir takes readers through the haunting echoes of her past, the emotional unraveling that followed, and ultimately, the extraordinary resilience that guided her toward freedom. Her journey is an honest depiction of how the darkness of the past can linger-but also how courage, hope, and self-expression can lead to profound transformation.

“This book is a journey of my soul,” Bergerud shares.“Writing helps heal, puts the past behind us, and allows our souls to soar.”







About the Author

Marly Bergerud is an accomplished educator, author, and leader with more than 30 years of service within the California Community Colleges system, where she worked as a teacher, Dean of Business, and Vice President. A published co-author of over two dozen technology textbooks, Bergerud has taught and presented across the globe, inspiring countless educators and students.

Her passion for the arts, community, and philanthropy keeps her rooted in Palm Desert, California, where she continues to support various cultural and educational organizations. Bergerud has served as President of the Palm Springs Writers Guild and sits on the Board of the World Affairs Council of the Desert.

With Three Faces of the Devil, Marly hopes her story will bring strength and renewal to readers walking their own path of healing, proving that survival is possible-and that a life of joy and success awaits on the other side of pain.

Global Book Network - Marly Bergerud, author of Three Faces of the Devil