ASEZA, Czech Embassy Explore Enhanced Environmental, Investment Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Dec. 11 (Petra) -- Senior officials from the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) met Wednesday with Czech Ambassador to Jordan, Andrea Kucerova, to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in environmental management, economic development, and investment promotion.During the meeting, ASEZA's Commissioner for Environment and Public Safety, Dr. Nidal Al-Aouran, highlighted Aqaba's standing as a national model for integrated environmental and marine ecosystem management.He noted that the city's continuous coral reef and seawater monitoring programs, implemented in partnership with local and international institutions, have strengthened Aqaba's capacity to preserve its marine environment. He added that strict regulations governing shipping, tourism, and industrial activities have played a key role in reducing pollution and protecting marine habitats.Al-Aouran emphasized the importance of deepening technical cooperation with Czech environmental institutions, saying such partnerships could support joint training programs, build local expertise, advance sustainability initiatives, and equip Aqaba to better address future environmental challenges in line with ASEZA's long-term development strategy.Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Investment, Dr. Mohammad Abu Omar, outlined the investment incentives and competitive advantages offered by ASEZA, affirming Aqaba's readiness to welcome Czech companies and business delegations.He underscored the region's strategic location at the intersection of three continents, its international trade agreements, advanced port facilities, modern airport, and robust infrastructure, factors that position Aqaba as a promising and attractive destination for investment.Ambassador Kucerova commended the progress achieved in Aqaba and the secure and investor-friendly environment it offers across multiple sectors.She expressed her country's interest in strengthening cooperation with ASEZA in areas including economic development, environmental protection, education, healthcare, energy, and film production.