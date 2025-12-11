Intaj: Graduation Projects Hold Key To Bridging Jordan's Educationindustry Gap

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 11 (Petra) -- Graduation projects are emerging as a critical tool for aligning university education with the needs of the private sector, according to the Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (Intaj).CEO Eng. Nidal Bitar said Wednesday that these projects represent the strongest mechanism to close the persistent gap between academic outputs and industry demands.Bitar noted that IT faculties across Jordan produce nearly 4,000 graduation projects each year, at least 10% of which have the potential to become commercially viable solutions, provided they are developed in direct partnership with private-sector companies.Speaking at the "Bridging the Gap Between Academia and Industry in Jordan" conference, organized by the Higher Council for Science and Technology with support from GIZ, Bitar said international experience demonstrates that focusing on graduation projects is one of the most effective approaches for fostering innovation and strengthening links between universities and employers.He highlighted Intaj's Tech Forward initiative, which connects students, professors, and businesses in a "golden triangle" designed to transform academic ideas into market-ready products and prototypes.Despite ongoing efforts to improve alignment between education and employment, Bitar identified five major challenges that continue to hinder progress. These include gaps in practical and technical skills, the slow pace of curriculum updates, and a limited connection between research output and industrial needs. He added that private-sector companies often struggle to utilize university R&D capabilities effectively.The remaining challenges, he said, involve the absence of structured, sustained cooperation between academia and industry, and a noticeable weakness in students' soft skills, particularly communication, teamwork, and time management.Bitar stressed that treating graduation projects as a serious bridge to the job market is essential for reducing the academic-industry divide. He emphasized that Jordan's ability to develop a competitive technological workforce, capable of succeeding in regional and global markets, will depend on systematically strengthening this connection.