Azerbaijani PM Set To Represent Baku At Turkmenistan's Neutrality Event

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan will be represented by Prime Minister Ali Asadov at events marking the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's recognition as a permanently neutral state, Trend reports.

This was discussed during a phone conversation between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the Chairman of Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhammedov.

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Gurbanguly Berdimuhammedov on the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's permanent neutrality, wishing success to brotherly Turkmenistan.

Noting that December 12 marks the day of remembrance for the National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev said that he would not be able to attend the events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's permanent neutrality. The head of state emphasized that the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan would participate in these events.