Next Wave Of Ex-Idps Arrives In Several Villages Of Azerbaijan's Khojaly (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency) Title changed

Details added: first version posted on 12:42

KHOJALY, Azerbaijan, December 11.​ The group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs), sent to Shushakend, Badara, and Ballija villages in the Khojaly district, has arrived in the villages, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.

The group was sent from the 'Dordyol' area in Aghdam.

Later, the families moving to their native land will be presented with the keys to their apartments.

The resettlement process is being carried out in cooperation with the relevant government agencies as part of the First State Program of the Great Return.

Former internally displaced persons, who are delighted to return to their native lands and end their long years of longing, expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for their attention and care. They also expressed their gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani army, the heroic soldiers and officers who liberated our lands from occupation, and wished peace to the souls of the martyrs who gave their lives on this path.

12:42

xxx

Khojaly, Azerbaijan, December 11.​ The next phase of Azerbaijan's resettlement process has been carried out in the villages of Shushakend, Badara, and Ballija in the Khojaly District, Trend 's regional correspondent reports.

This phase facilitated the permanent return of 14 families (51 people) to Shushakend, 6 families (18 people) to Badara, and 9 families (38 people) to Ballija.

Upon completion of this phase, a total of 341 individuals from 93 families have resettled in Shushakand, 1,054 individuals from 237 families have returned to Ballija, and 154 individuals from 43 families have made their way back to Badara.

The Great Return refers to several things, most prominently Azerbaijan's state program to resettle displaced people to the Karabakh region after its liberation, focusing on reconstruction, economic development, and reintegration.