Ex-Lt Gen Faiz Hameed Sentenced To 14 Years By Field General Court Martial

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The military has announced that former Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed has been convicted on four charges and sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment following a 15-month Field General Court Martial process conducted under the Pakistan Army Act.

According to an ISPR statement, proceedings were initiated on August 12, 2024, and concluded after what officials described as lengthy and laborious legal hearings.

The charges against the former senior officer included engaging in political activities, violating the Official Secrets Act in a manner deemed detrimental to the safety and interests of the state, misuse of authority and government resources, and causing wrongful loss to individuals. The court found him guilty on all counts.

The ISPR said the Field General Court Martial fulfilled all legal requirements, ensuring the accused was provided full legal rights, including representation by a defence team of his choice. The conviction was formally promulgated on December 11, 2025. The statement added that the convict retains the right to appeal before the relevant forum.

According to ISPR, Faiz Hameed's alleged involvement in fomenting vested political agitation and instability in coordination with political elements, along with certain other matters, is being dealt with separately.