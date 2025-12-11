Glide Bombs, Artillery, Drones: Russian Army Carries Out Nearly 30 Strikes On Sumy Region Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook.

A 38-year-old man who had been wounded on October 17 when a hostile UAV struck a cargo truck in the Trostianets community has died in hospital.

Most Russian attacks were recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

The enemy used artillery, mortars, FPV drones, UAVs, and guided aerial bombs.

In the Bilopillia community, a private car was damaged; in the Seredyno-Buda community, a non-residential building was damaged.

In the Sumy community, non-residential premises were also damaged.

Over the day, 17 people were evacuated from the border communities of the Sumy region.

As Ukrinform reported, on December 10, a partial power outage occurred in Sumy and parts of the Sumy district due to an accident.

Illustrative photo: Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine