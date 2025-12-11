Azerbaijan Stresses Role In Global Anti-Doping System At WADA Conference In Korea

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has hosted the World Conference on Doping in Sport in Busan, Republic of Korea, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) was represented at the conference by its Executive Director, Tahmina Taghi-zada, and the Head of the Results Management and Investigations Department, Nijat Amiraslanli.

The conference gathered nearly 2,000 delegates from 191 countries, including representatives of the sports community, government bodies, national and regional anti-doping agencies, laboratories, and researchers.

Participants assessed the progress made since the last World Conference held in 2019 in Katowice, Poland, and reviewed the advancements of the strengthened global anti-doping program.

Speaking at the plenary session titled "Implementation Support for the 2027 Code and Standards, AMADA's Executive Director Tahmina Taghi-zada underlined the significance of the first WADA European Regional Symposium to be held next year in Azerbaijan. She highlighted the country's achievements in promoting clean sport and the capital city, Baku's, proven capacity to successfully host major international sporting events.

Inviting participants to the upcoming Regional Symposium in Baku, Tahmina Taghi-zada noted that the event would serve as an important platform for strengthening cooperation within the international anti-doping system, expanding the exchange of best practices, and ensuring more effective implementation of new regulations. She added that the Symposium would foster mutual trust among relevant stakeholders, contribute to the development of anti-doping capacities in the region, and further reinforce Azerbaijan's role as an active partner within the global anti-doping ecosystem.

The conference concluded with the approval of the 2027 World Anti-Doping Code and International Standards by WADA's governing bodies - the Foundation Board and the Executive Committee. The "Busan Declaration," emphasizing the importance of clean sport and calling on all stakeholders to enhance cooperation and support athletes, was also adopted.

The new rules will cover areas such as the Prohibited List, Therapeutic Use Exemptions, doping control procedures, results management, and data protection. The new World Anti-Doping Code will come into force on 1 January 2027 and remain valid until 2033.